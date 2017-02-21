Josh Murray Caught Kissing Amanda Stanton: Are The ‘BIP’ Lovebirds Back Together

Josh Murray is setting the record straight on the status of his relationship with his former fiancée, Amanda Stanton. Murray, who met and proposed to Stanton on the ABC reality show Bachelor in Paradise last summer, told Entertainment Tonight that new photos of the couple kissing were from a recent date night, but he stopped short of confirming a reconciliation.

“This is the first time I’ve seen her in a while,” Josh told ET. “When I came out this week, I came for one of my friend’s events, and I did some other stuff while I was here, and we ran into each other and stuff. You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner. It was a good evening. We had a good time.”

Had a great time interviewing with @laurenzima and #entertainmenttonight – turned into somewhat of a hot seat????but had my firefighter gear on pic.twitter.com/leRESLVNEa — Josh Allan Murray (@JoshAllanMurray) February 20, 2017

Josh Murray added that whenever he’s with his ex “outside of the show and outside all the drama,” they always have a good relationship.

“There were just so many outside forces and outside factors that got involved after we were together on the show, and it was unfortunate for a little bit,” Josh revealed to ET.

While Josh Murray said “there’s a possibility for anything” with Amanda, he did admit that he is still single. Josh also said the exes are “trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now,” especially because Stanton has two young kids.

“We don’t want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we’re thinking about them as well,” Josh said.

You can see Josh Murray talking to ET about his relationship with Amanda in the video below.

Over the weekend, E! News reported that Josh and Amanda were spotted on a “very affectionate” dinner date at Katana Japanese restaurant on the Sunset strip. The exes reportedly shared a steamy smooch and walked hand-in-hand just two months after announcing their split.

After Bachelor in Paradise wrapped in Mexico last summer, Josh Murray relocated from Atlanta to Stanton’s Orange County, Calif., home. Josh was frequently photographed doing family things with his fiancée and her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, but rumors were rampant that the couple had trouble adjusting to their new life in California together.

sunset walks with the gang ???? A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

Last fall, Murray and Stanton even went house hunting for their dream home, but they broke up just before the holidays after months of speculation about the status of their relationship.

Stanton finally confirmed her split from Murray earlier this year, saying the timing worked out for her kids thanks to the holiday distractions and visits from family members.

“Josh and I did break up,” Amanda said in January.

“We ended things right before holidays…There was a lot of different reasons [we called off our engagement]. At the end of the day, we were just two very different people. I think there are some things when you love someone you can work on and try to fix things, and then there are some things you just can’t fix. I think it got to that point where we just knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Josh Murray has had a very difficult year. He was slammed in former fiancée Andi Dorfman’s tell-all book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, in which the Bachelorette star described him as emotionally abusive. Murray also mourned the loss of his beloved bulldog, Sabel, earlier this year. But based on his recent reunion with Amanda, maybe things are looking up for Josh Murray in the romance department.

Do you think Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton will get back together?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]