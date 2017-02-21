‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ Beta Download: Size, Time & Everything You Need To Know

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is just a few days away from launching the highly-anticipated game’s open beta. After a moderately successful testing phase during the game’s closed beta, Ubisoft appears to be confident enough to offer up a sample of the title to players later this week. Here are some pertinent points about the upcoming Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta, including download times, file sizes, and a number of important details.

In a lot of ways, the closed beta for Ghost Recon: Wildlands split gamers right down the middle. Inasmuch as the game’s features and graphics were admirable, numerous players of the closed beta noted that the game was still riddled with bugs. Despite the numerous issues with the game, however, the consensus among players stated that Ghost Recon: Wildlands was still a very fun title to play. With the upcoming open beta, all players interested in the upcoming game can sample the title even more extensively.

A VG24/7 report has outlined a number of important points that players must keep in mind about the upcoming release of the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta. According to the video game-themed website, the open beta will be commencing this Thursday, February 23. The widespread trial period would end on Monday, February 27. During this period, two regions of the upcoming game’s 21 areas would be made available – Itacua from the closed beta and a new region, Montuyoc.

Considering that Itacua was already a pretty vast area for gamers to explore during the Ghost Recon: Wildlands closed beta, the addition of another region would most definitely expand the game’s potential. Apart from the added areas for exploration, numerous players are also hoping that fewer bugs noted in the closed beta would make an appearance on this week’s widespread rollout.

Players interested in trying out the game during the open beta later this week could start downloading the Ghost Recon: Wildlands client from the title’s official website. The actual client is 24GB for the PC, with the Xbox and PS4 versions of the file coming in at around the same size. For gamers who already have the client from the closed beta, the open beta’s download would only be around 19GB. Considering that the game’s file sizes are pretty significant, aspiring trial players are best advised to begin pre-loading the game now.

Once Thursday hits, the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta would begin at around 3 a.m. PST, 6 a.m. EST, 11 a.m. GMT and 12 a.m. CET. With this in mind, players within these time zones should keep their clock synchronized with the actual times when the highly-anticipated game’s open beta goes live.

Players who participate in the open beta and purchase the full version of Ghost Recon: Wildlands are set to receive an incentive. If the open beta’s participants purchase the game sometime before March 21, they would be able to access a special, extra mission when they receive the full game. Called the “Unidad Conspiracy,” the exclusive mission would place the players right in the midst of a conflict between two deadly militia groups, the Unidad Cartel and the Santa Blanca Cartel.

With the game’s release set for March 7 on the PC, Xbox One and PS4, the game’s fans are clamoring for the title’s final iteration to be much more polished than the version rolled out in the closed beta. Nevertheless, numerous fans have expressed their reservations about Ghost Recon: Wildlands‘ future, with many stating that the upcoming game might end up like one of its predecessors, The Division, which debuted strongly but lost reputation due to numerous flaws and bugs in the title’s final version.

So far, numerous games released by Ubisoft had followed a rather disturbing pattern, with otherwise great titles never really reaching their full potential due to several notable issues and flaws that could have been easily avoided had the developer been more vigilant and thorough. With regards to Ghost Recon: Wildlands, players could only hope that it would not fall into the same traps that eventually brought its predecessors down.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]