Donald Trump Deletes Another Tweet, Expert Says He Might Be Breaking The Law

It looks like Donald Trump might have again violated the Presidential Records Act.

According to the Independent, Donald Trump has again deleted a tweet about his meeting with senior military figures at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the publication, the President posted a message on his official Twitter, writing: “Meeting with Generals at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Very interesting!” The tweet from the 45th President of the United States had attracted thousands of retweets before it was mysteriously deleted from the social media handle.

Apparently, it is not the first time when Donald Trump has deleted a tweet after swearing-in as the new president.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Trump tweeted, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States.” It did not take long for all his million followers on Twitter to point out the spelling mistake in his tweet. Just minutes after the post, the tweet was deleted and a new one went up with the correct spelling of “honored.”

Twitter hilariously drags Donald Trump for misspelling honored. https://t.co/nDyCWYM9Jk pic.twitter.com/7diu956bSi — Complex (@Complex) January 21, 2017

The deletion of these tweets may violate the Presidential Records Act of 1978, 44 U.S.C., that states that the official records of presidents and vice-presidents created or received after January 20, 1981, and mandating the preservation of all the records and statements made by the president and vice-president.

Independent further noted that according to some legal experts, the deletion of the statements made by the president is illegal, as it violates the Presidential Records Act. The publication also noted that even former President Barack Obama’s team occasionally deleted tweets but archived them to avoid breaking the said law. It is still not clear if Donald Trump is keeping an archive of all his messages.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail also noted that back in December 2016, Donald Trump railed on his official Twitter handle that China had ripped a research drone out of international waters in an “unpresidented act.” Within few minutes, several of his Twitter users mocked him for the use of incorrect spelling. The tweet was later corrected to “an unprecedented act.”

In other news, there are around a million people who have signed an online petition for the removal of Donald Trump from his presidency.

At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution addresses impeachment.

“The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Apart from deleting the tweets, there are other actions by Mr. Trump that may already have violated the Constitution. According to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Donald Trump’s executive orders that ban the refugees from Muslim-majority countries to enter the United States for a period of 90 days may point in the direction of his removal.

Donald Trump’s rumored connections with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has also caused consternation in the entire political circles. According to major publication outlets, the American president at one point even defended Putin over claims that he murders his enemies. Even Maxine Waters thinks that Trump’s connection with Putin is something which everyone should be looking into.

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it,” she further added.

However, removing a sitting president is not as easy as it sounds. Any number of the online petitions will not remove Donald Trump as it os the job of the House and Senate. And after the presidential election, both the House and Senate are represented mostly by Republicans. So, it would be difficult to remove their own first choice of president.

Do you think that by deleting his tweets, Donald Trump might have violated the Presidential Records Act of 1978, and the rumors about his connections with Vladimir Putin are enough reasons to remove him from the presidency? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images]