Did Ellie Goulding Get A Boob Job?

Ellie Goulding showed off quite a busty display on Monday evening as she joined her ex-boyfriend Dougie Poynter to a party, thus sparking suspicions of a boob job.

Ellie and Dougie had attended a Love magazine party held by Burberry. It was her second bash of the night because she had just come from the Mad Max party held by James Jagger and Vivienne Westwood. The pop star looked ravishing in her outfit despite leaving some questions unanswered.

Goulding showing off her stylish side

Ellie stepped out in a body-hugging dress that allowed her to flaunt her curves as well as highlighting her beauty. The dress had a plunging neckline and the fact that she did not have a bra underneath meant an exposed cleavage. It was, therefore, easy to see why rumors of a boob job would easily come up. The dark blue dress was also quite short so that she could show off her lean legs. The 30-year-old singer also rocked a pair of black stilettos to complete the look.

Ellie was the center of attention

Boob job or not, Goulding easily became the center of attention thanks to her celebrity status as well as her style for the night. One of the snaps of the artist features her standing in the midst of a crowd with a lot of people around her and with the cameras all focused on her. Her long blonde hair flowed down her shoulders and her skin appeared to be glowing.

Ellie Goulding at the Versus Versace show at #LFW #EllieGoulding pic.twitter.com/NiKoQwbEJs — The Celeb Zone (@TheCeleb_Zone) February 19, 2017

Other than looking ravishing in the beautiful dress, the singer also raised more questions due to the fact that she attended the party with her ex. The two dated for some time but their relationship was not exactly the smoothest. They had some ups and downs but they finally decided to call it quits about a year ago. Despite breaking up, Ellie and Poynter are still close friends.

“We love each other very much, we’re still best of friends,” Goulding told The Sun.

Dougie and Goulding also left the party together. Though they claim that they are just friends and no longer lovers, there is speculation that they might end up sparking another romance between them. They seemed to be having a lot of fun together though Dougie must have been jealous because Ellie was getting all the attention. She even seemed to be stealing the show from Victoria’s Secret models Kendall Jenner, Lily Donaldson, Winnie Harlow and Bella Hadid, who were also present at the event.

The models also put up quite a show with their stylish outfits. Kendall rocked a beautiful hooded white dress and a pair of white boots. The outfit also allowed her to flaunt her long legs. Bella, on the other hand, opted for a mean but stylish dark leathery look with a black number as well as a pair of black knee-high boots.

Ellie did not attend both parties in the same outfit. She had a change of outfit before attending the Love magazine party. The beautiful musician was spotted at the Mad Max party while dressed in a sexy buttoned outfit and a pair of high heels. The two also spent most of the time together at the party. Unfortunately, Dougie shot down rumors that they might be rekindling their old flame.

“She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met. But just right now, it’s hard. I’m single now,” Poynter stated.

Elli also added that Poynter is one of the most important people in her life and that despite their breakup, they have nothing against each other. The photos of Goulding and Dougie together at the two parties are proof that they have been getting along quite well.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]