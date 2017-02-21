Britney Spears Sizzles In Her Latest Selfie As She Goes Topless Again

Bow down to the queen! Britney Spears poses topless in her latest Instagram snap. She expertly covered her breasts with her hands while doing the fingermouthing pose.

Britney Spears is sizzling hot!

She may be a mother of two but she still lives up to her reputation of being a hot momma. On Sunday, Britney took to Instagram to share a very sexy version of herself. Going topless in a sepia snap, she used her left arm to cover her breasts showing off her flat torso and enviable abs. She wore only a layered necklace for the nude snap while her blonde waves fell slightly above her shoulders. The singer completed the look with a smoky eye makeup and doing the fingermouthing pose.

What’s the fingermouthing pose?

It is one of the sexiest new selfie trends in 2016 popularized by Kylie Jenner. It’s pretty easy and simple but “extremely calculated.” All you have to do is raise your fingers to frame your lips, letting your fingers rest in a furled position to make your selfie sexy while at the same time cool. Fingermouthing draws attention to your lips or it can be a way to show off your new manicure.

And Queen Brit is slaying that pose in a topless selfie.

Posing topless isn’t new for Britney

Last summer while soaking up the sun in Hawaii, the pop star took to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself while only wearing white bikini bottoms. She had her back to the camera and flaunted her cheeky derriere.

Last week, Britney and her family took the short break to go a family getaway in Malibu. While wearing a silk ruffled dress and heels, she stood at the edge of an infinity pool with arms raised. She wrote on the caption, “No photo can capture the beauty of a family weekend getaway in Malibu. Thanks, Airbnb, for the gift of this lovely home.”

The 35-year-old singer brought along her beau, Sam Asghari, and her two sons, Jayden, 10 and Sean, 11 to the $30 million Mediterranean villa in a star-studded neighborhood in Malibu, California.

She will be returning to Las Vegas on March 22 to continue her “Piece Of Me” residency show at the Planet Hollywood stage.

Aside from being a single mom and juggling her singing career, Britney still finds the time to hit the gym for a grueling workout routine. She has been an avid fan of sharing video clips of her stretching routine to her fans online.

Britney Ever After

The Lifetime biopic film Britney Ever After hit screens over the weekend and was called out by fans and several celebrities for its many historical inaccuracies. The biopic film focuses on Britney’s rise to fame until her infamous meltdown 10 years ago. It depicted moments of her alleged sex tape and breakup with her ex, Justin Timberlake, because she allegedly eloped with Jason Alexander.

However, the blonde star clearly made it from the start that she has no interest in the film and does not “have her blessing.” An inside source told The Sun, “She is mortified that her worst moment is being dredged up again in front of millions of fans.”

A fan voiced out her anger and wrote, “Oops…Lifetime did it again… and created another trash biopic of an absolute legend #BritneyEverAfter” while Sarah Michelle Gellar said, “Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? ‘Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing in the cheese’ that’s a direct quote!!”

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

The American singer is played by Australian actress Natasha Bassett while Justin Timberlake is played by Nathan Keyes. The film will air in the UK on February 26 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]