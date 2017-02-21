Madonna Adopts Twins: Shocked Father Claims He Was Lied To

Madonna adopts twins, and in a surprising twist, their biological African father claims he was told they would return. Earlier this month, the 58-year-old singer adopted twin sisters from Malawi in Africa, after getting permission from a local court.

The girls, four-year-olds Esther and Stella, were living in an orphanage, the BBC reported, after their mother died in childbirth and their father married a different woman. Now, however, the twins’ father says he was misled into thinking Madonna would be a “foster mother” to his girls, for a limited time.

At first, Madonna denied the adoption rumors, but eventually she confirmed it with an Instagram post that showed her with the two girls.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. ???????? Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! ????????????????????????????????????????????????✈️✈️????????????????♥️????????♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

While this is the first time Madonna adopted twins, it isn’t the first time she adopted in Malawi. Back in 2006, she adopted her son David Banda, and in 2009 she adopted Mercy James. Madonna also has a daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, who she had with her personal trainer Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, who she had with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

The adoption of Esther and Stella was approved by a court in Malawi, with the judge saying Madonna would be able to provide a loving home life for the twins in a “luxurious abode.” The judge also added that even though Madonna is above the age usually considered for adoption, the singer supplied medical evidence showing that she is in good health and would be able to take care of the twins.

“Her charity work brings her into contact with orphanages… and it was as a result of this contact that she felt compelled to fill a gap in their lives and open up her home to them.”

However, while the courts might be sympathetic when a rich and popular singer like Madonna adopts twins, the girls’ father, Adam Mwale, spoke to The Daily Mail and expressed his alleged shock over the fact that Madonna adopted the twins. According to the father, he was told Madonna would be a foster mom for the girls, give them a great education, and then return them to him several years later.

“I was told from the start that Esther and Stella were going to a rich woman’s home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family. “Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent. That cannot be true – I don’t want it to be true. I am their father and I will always be their father.”

According to the father, he did not “abandon” his daughters after the death of their mother, Patricia, despite what was said in court, where it was claimed he abandoned his village to marry another woman without making arrangements for the twins. The father says he had to stand in court and listen to “terrible lies.”

“It was me who took the girls to the orphanage after Patricia died”, the father says. “When she gave birth to the twins, she lost a lot of blood and died. I wanted the hospital to help but they said the orphanage was the best place.”

Representatives of Madonna did not respond to the Daily Mail’s requests to comment.

Meanwhile, with fans around the world looking to hear more about Madonna’s adopted twins and her asking the media to respect their privacy, the singer herself shared an adorable video of Esther and Stella singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” with the caption “A little night music.”

A little night Music………,,????⭐️????⭐️????⭐️???????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

When a popular figure like Madonna adopts twins, it’s expected for controversy to ensue, but it remains to be seen whether the father’s claims will have any merit over the coming months and, possibly, years.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]