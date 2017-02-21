Mila Kunis Is Radiant As She Makes Hilarious Statement With Shirt

Mila Kunis wants the world to know she’s a cool mom as she ran errands in a witty shirt. The 33-year-old was spotted out and about wearing a message shirt that stated “happy mom, happy life” after she welcomed her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher.

Mila was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on February 15 as fans got a laugh from her shirt of choice. The Daily Mail covered Mila’s casual outfit as she was photographed with her kids but sans Ashton.

“Mila Kunis wore a Happy, Mom Happy Life statement shirt when in Studio City on Wednesday.”

Happy Mom, Happy life ????#MilaKunis A post shared by Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis (@ashtonmila) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:19am PST

The actress paired her comfy sweater with a makeup-free look as she let her hair hang loose around her shoulders. As usual, Kunis looked radiant as she flaunted her slim postpartum figure.

Kunis and Kutcher, who have 2-year-old daughter Wyatt, welcomed son Dimitri in November. However, having a newborn hasn’t slowed the couple down when it comes to date nights and running around the Southern California city.

The Daily Mail also stated Mila and Ashton were spotted in heavy PDA session during a recent date night.

“This comes just as UsWeekly reported the star ‘made out’ with husband Ashton Kutcher at Ink restaurant in LA recently.”

While the couple is usually photographed together during outings, Ashton was absent this time as he attended a foreign relations hearing where he spoke out about sex trafficking, according to CNN.

“The actor testified Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a hearing on progress in combating modern slavery.”

The site states Kutcher represented the organization he co-founded with ex-wife Demi Moore.

“Kutcher spoke on behalf of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, an organization he co-founded with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009 that builds software to fight human trafficking.”

However, Ashton and Mila were spotted together just days later as they stepped out with their baby son. The Daily Mail covered the family’s outing as they braved the Los Angeles rain.

“There was a flash flood warning across Southern California on Friday. Yet Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher nixed the rain gear as they stepped out for breakfast in Los Angeles during the downpour.”

Unprepared: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher nixed the rain gear as they stepped out for breakfast during the downpour in Los Angeles on Friday #milakunis #ashtonkutcher A post shared by Street style (@celebsstyle_daily) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:37am PST

The parents were photographed taking their almost 3-month-old to breakfast as Mila once again displayed her thin post-baby body.

“The fit mama, who gave birth to the couple’s youngest child nearly three months ago, showed off her figure in a snug stripped shirt.”

Once again, Mila opted for a casual look and minimal makeup as seems to be her style.

“She layered a black down jacket over her casual look for warmth and added tan and black top-siders. The Ukraine-born beauty wore minimal makeup and left her long brunette tresses down.”

Kunis made headlines during her pregnancy for her laid-back style as she sported a burgeoning baby bump. The actress wasted no time in getting her pre-baby body back as she was soon spotted wearing baggy jeans by the paparazzi.

In the January article, the Daily Mail stated Mila appeared to have gone back to her pre-baby weight just a month after giving birth.

“The 33-year-old actress seemed to have already gone back to her pre-baby weight as her denim boyfriend jeans hung low on hips.”

Fans seem to think Kunis looks radiant as well as she’s photographed out and about in Los Angeles. Readers took to commenting on Daily Mail’s article as they expressed their opinions on Mila and her style.

“How is it possible to look this good right after having a baby?”

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]