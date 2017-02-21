‘DWTS’ 2017 Cast To Include A Child Star And A Soap Opera Actor?

The DWTS Season 24 cast will be announced next week, but fans of the dancing competition don’t want to wait that long to find out which stars will be competing for the first Mirror Ball trophy of 2017. They’ve been busy searching for social media clues about the new cast, and they think they’ve discovered a few.

Right now, fans don’t even know for sure which Dancing with the Stars pros will be returning to the show. However, TV Grapevine points out that Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson are safe bets because they appear in the first promo poster for Season 24 of DWTS. As Just Jared reports, the show’s executive producers have said that most of the pros from the Season 23 cast are returning. Derek Hough definitely won’t be back, and new parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy may sit this season out to spend time with their baby. Mark Ballas will likely return after skipping last season.

As far as celebrities are concerned, Bold and the Beautiful actor Pierson Fodé recently sparked speculation that he might be joining the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast. He’s been flirting with Sharna Burgess on Twitter, and now many DWTS fans want to see the stars bring their social media chemistry to the dance floor.

“Well we all know @SharnaBurgess is gorgeous, buuuuut I’m probably the better dancer …. I’d be willing to teach her a thing or two,” Fodé tweeted.

The soap opera star also claimed that Sharna Burgess learned her “greatest moves” from him.

“HA! Oh I’ve got moves you don’t even know about yet! It’s on Fodé… dance off when you’re back.. I’m taking you down!” Sharna fired back.

Pierson Fodé responded by challenging Sharna Burgess to a dance battle behind the Hollywood sign. However, many of their followers reacted to their Twitter teasing by begging them to team up and dance together on DWTS instead.

That’s it! @SharnaBurgess I’m back in 36hrs! Meet behind the Hollywood sign for the dance off of a lifetime! You’re going down pic.twitter.com/v17bMyeRvN — Pierson Fodé (@PiersonFode) February 19, 2017

Dancing with the Stars EP Deena Katz recently told Glamour that she’s a “huge fan of daytime,” so perhaps Pierson Fodé has already fielded a call from her.

DWTS usually has at least one teen competitor each season, and there’s buzz that one of Season 24’s youngest stars will be 18-year-old Madison Pettis. As a social media sleuth recently pointed out, Madison just started following the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter page. This might not seem like definitive proof that the former child star is joining the show, but something similar happened during Season 22. As Fansided reports, fans discovered that Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown was a cast member ahead of the official cast announcement because he began following DWTS on Twitter.

Madison Pettis has appeared on The Fosters and Cory in the House, and the former child star also played the young daughter of Dwayne Johnson’s NFL quarterback character in The Game Plan. As ESPN reports, DWTS Season 23 winner Laurie Hernandez is a big fan of the actress. The Olympic gymnast said that she would pick Pettis to play her in a movie about “the Final Five,” and Pettis has revealed that she’s on board with this idea.

Speaking of the Final Five, Hollywood Life is reporting that Laurie Hernandez’s former teammate Simone Biles will likely be putting on her dancing shoes this season. One of the twin stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers may also join the Season 24 DWTS cast, and The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall has expressed an interest in joining the show. Actor Scott Baio is reportedly thinking about signing a contract, as are retired NFL stars Steve Smith Jr. and Peyton Manning. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson and Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas recently started following each other on Twitter, so perhaps they’ll be dancing together this season.

The DWTS cast will be announced on Good Morning America on March 1, and Season 24 will premiere March 20 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]