Solar Eclipses, Earthquakes Mark End Of The World In 2017, Christian Site Warns

A Christian conspiracy theory website calculated that time for humanity on Earth is running out and that the signs of the apocalypse are all around, the most telling being the increase in solar eclipses and earthquakes that are harbingers of the end of the world. And when they say that the time of the end is near, they mean it. According to the conspiracy theory site Signs of End Times, the end of the world will come this year — 2017.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Christian conspiracy theory website Signs of End Times had posted a video foretelling of the end of the world, warning that “our generation” is the first to experience the signs of the End of Days. Christian fundamentalist by bent, the site is not above sensationalism, not to mention alarmism, and proceeds to list some natural disasters as evidence that the world has entered the End Times (which, for the uninformed, is the period of time that leads up to and includes the return of the Christian messiah, Jesus Christ, and the final battle at Armageddon, future events that must come to pass before the advent of the Kingdom of God). The site warns that the number of earthquakes and solar eclipses have increased alarmingly. It is also noted that great multitudes of bats, fish, and honeybees have also died off, signs also that the world is soon to end.

From the video: “Never has there been a time before when all these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity. Our generation is the first generation to fulfill all the biblical signs. Without doubt we are living in the final year.”

According to the Signs of End Times video, the number of solar eclipses and earthquakes are on the rise, citing the website Earthquake Track. That particular site, it is pointed out, has recorded 4,000 earthquakes since the beginning of 2017. (If that number sounds alarming, the site, which monitors earthquake activity around the world on a 24-hour basis, keeps a running number of earthquakes for the past year. At present, there have been over 38,000 earthquakes — to date — in the past 365 days).

The numbers do seem to be frighteningly high, but those numbers are misleading. The United States Geological Survey, the agency that tracks earthquakes for the U.S. government, notes on its website that there were an estimated 1.3 million earthquakes every year — just in the 2.0 to 2.9 magnitude range. That doesn’t include anything higher up the magnitude scale or anything below the 2.0 level of magnitude.

With that in mind, a mere 4,000 since the year’s beginning on one website tracker doesn’t seem so apocalyptic.

As for solar eclipses, there is no indication that there will be any more or less than normal. There will be two solar eclipses in 2017, according to Time And Date, with the first occurring on February 26. There will be three in both 2018 and 2019, but the next seven years will see the number of solar eclipses fall back to two per year.

Signs of End Times continues as doomsayer, saying, Signs of End Times adds, “God is giving us plenty of warning through these events. We will be without excuse if that day of Christ’s return comes upon us like a thief in the night and catches us unaware. We need to heed the signs and get ready.”

Depending on one’s religious views, the warnings might warrant the better-safe-than-sorry treatment, but there is no compelling evidence to believe the end of the world might come in 2017 any more than it will in any year further into the future.

Besides, as the Inquisitr reported last year, Signs of End Times predicted the end of the world — twice, in a three-month span. The first instance, a warning of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the destruction of the planet, predicted that it all would kick into gear on July 29 with the flip of the magnetic poles. (Although the flipping of the magnetic poles, known as polarity reversals, are actual events, the geological record indicates, according to NASA, it occurs periodically — over tens of thousands of years — without catastrophic consequences.) When the first prediction did not come to pass, the video warning was reposted with the end of the world predicted as “surely” coming on Halloween, October 31.

[Featured Image by Pavel Chagochkin/Shutterstock]