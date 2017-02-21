NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler To Lakers? Derrick Rose To Timberwolves Confirmed

In the latest NBA trade rumors, the Chicago Bulls are still talking with other teams to trade off Jimmy Butler and this time, they are negotiating with the L.A. Lakers. On the other side, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly acquired Derrick Rose from the New York Knicks as part of a deal involving Ricky Rubio.

Which Team Will Boston Celtics Ship Off Jimmy Butler To?

The Lakers were not able to acquire DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings, who also wanted Brandon Ingram, but they may be close to a deal with the Bulls. L.A. and Chicago are currently discussing a trade involving Butler, who may be exchanged for Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

– ongoing discussion. Bulls have reportedly also begun talking with Lakers, after LAL’s failed trade talks with SAC. Ingram is NOT involved. — Mike Adamle (@TheMikeAdamle) February 20, 2017

Bulls’ Michael Carter-Williams was brought up as well, according to Mike Adamle. This time, Ingram is not included in the NBA trade talks and nor is D’Angelo Russell, Lakers Nation reports.

Overall, this seems a pretty good deal for L.A., so it would not be a surprise for them to take up Chicago on this NBA trade offer. However, it is unknown if these are all the Bulls are asking for Jimmy and possibly Carter-Williams.

In other NBA news, Butler is also seemingly being eyed by the Boston Celtics, which also passed on Cousins. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Boston and Chicago have started talking again, but they have not yet gone too far. It is unknown which players (or picks) on the Celtics side are involved in this NBA trade talk.

But which NBA team does Butler want to be a part of? For the All-Star player, it doesn’t matter as long as he plays basketball.

“I’m just here to play basketball to the best of my ability. If I’m here, I’m here,” he told USA Today.

“Nothing I can do about it. Control what you can control. Why talk about it? Why worry about it? If you’re here, you’re here. If you’re not, you’re not.”

It would not be a surprise for Jimmy Butler to sport a different uniform after the NBA trade deadline.

The Minnesota Timberwolves Want Derrick Rose

According to the league sources of Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal: Derrick Rose is going in exchange for Ricky Rubio and “cash considerations.”

Sources: The New York Knicks have agreed to send Derrick Rose to Minnesota for Ricky Rubio and cash considerations, per league sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojNBAVertIcaI) February 21, 2017

The report comes after news of Minnesota’s interest in Rose broke out. Out of all the teams that were reportedly interested in the former MVP, it seems the Knicks are getting the most out of the Timberwolves’ offer.

ESPN previously reported that Minnesota has reached out to the New York Knicks for a possible NBA trade involving the former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, according to sources. The rumors suggested that Ricky may be traded off for Rose, and apparently, those rumors were correct.

Rubio’s departure would make way for Kris Dunn as the Timberwolves’ next starting point guard. For this reason, Minnesota has reportedly been actively offering the 26-year-old Spanish NBA player, per Sporting News.

On the other hand, Rubio is expected to make for a better defense. Although Rose is talented at charging, he did a poor job as defender for the Knicks this NBA season. The deal comes out as a gain for both sides – Minnesota gets rid of Rubio and New York gets a better defender and facilitator.

It is unknown what the Timberwolves intend to do with Derrick Rose, though, as he is not exactly in MVP form right now. It is clear they are not taking Rose to put up a better defense, but they could use him to drive to the basket while Zach LaVine heals his torn ACL for the rest of the NBA season.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]