Katie Maloney Reveals What Tom Schwartz Really Did With Vegas Girl

The latest Vanderpump Rules episode showed Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz having their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties in New Orleans ahead of their wedding. By the end of the episode however, it was up in the air whether Tom and Katie’s wedding would go ahead as planned, as Tom declared that he no longer wanted to marry Katie. Tom lashed out at Katie and made that declaration after being confronted by Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Brian Carter, about whether he, during his relationship with Katie, had sex with another woman while in Las Vegas years ago. According to Kristen, Katie was still mad at Tom for not admitting to the sex.

Yet it seems that Katie has since changed her mind about what really happened between Tom and that woman in Las Vegas, or perhaps Kristen just got it all wrong, for during Katie’s interview with Heather McDonald for Heather’s podcast Juicy Scoop a few days ago, Katie said that Tom didn’t have sex with that woman in Las Vegas.

When Heather asked Katie whether there has ever been any cheating during her relationship with Tom, Katie admitted that Tom has had two incidents with other women, one of which was with a woman in Las Vegas.

“It was two years ago and, um, I started hearing rumors that he had cheated on me from other cast members, and it was all over the show, and I was just like, ‘No way. Tom is not a cheater. He just isn’t. I have a hard time believing that.’ And sure enough, I confronted him about it, and there’s two separate incidents that, you know, people are talking about and I, I confronted him and he admitted. Just right away, he’s like yeah, he made out with some girl at this bar in L.A. when we were going through a little bit of a rough patch. And the other one was this girl in Vegas or whatever and he said that wasn’t true at all. And I was like, ‘Okay thank you for being honest,’ and I didn’t freak out on him, and then a month later he was like, ‘Oh, I have to confess that the Vegas girl thing is actually true.'”

When Heather asked if Tom and the woman in Las Vegas had sex, Katie said that they didn’t but that they did “hook up.”

“No. He said that, he was just like, ‘We didn’t have sex. We just like hooked up,’ which I imagine means more than making out but I didn’t get mad at him or threaten. I was upset, I was distraught over it but I didn’t threaten to break up with him…I only got mad at him when three weeks later, he confessed he did in fact…”

Up now @musickillskate Katie from #vanderpumprules answers every single one of your questions. Plus I re enact this week's episode of #RHOBH Subscribe for free! @itunespodcasts or anywhere you can listen to podcasts. http://apple.co/2jqUPHu A post shared by Heather McDonald (@heathermcdonald) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:48am PST

On the latest Vanderpump Rules episode that aired on Monday night, Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Brian Carter, accused Tom Schwartz of not coming clean about what he did with the other woman in Las Vegas. Tom maintained that he only made out with the woman but didn’t have sex with her. Meanwhile, Kristen told Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay that Katie Maloney believes otherwise and that Tom’s refusal to admit to Katie what he actually did is the reason why they fight so much. When Tom blamed Kristen for Brian’s grilling of him and Katie defended Kristen, Tom, who had been drinking heavily, told her that she acts like a moron.

“You act like a moron, and you want unconditional love.”

Tom Schwartz tells Katie Maloney she's acting like a "moron" on #PumpRules: https://t.co/PNCPg5UIxd pic.twitter.com/zE8DTo9TDj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 21, 2017

He then stormed into his hotel room and declared that the wedding was off.

A preview for next week’s Vanderpump Rules episode shows that the drama continues for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney over what Tom did or didn’t do with the woman in Las Vegas. Jax Taylor, seeminly convinced that Tom did have sex with the woman in Las Vegas, tries to convince Tom to just fess up to Katie. Another preview shows Jax telling his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, that Tom “basically admitted to hooking up with that girl.” When Brittany asks if that means sex, Jax says,”Yeah.”

[Featued Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]