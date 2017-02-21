Mama June Reunites With Daughter Chickadee: Are These Two Getting Along Now?

Mama June Shannon and her daughter Chickadee haven’t been speaking, which is hard on everyone. The two used to be really close, but that hasn’t been the case for a while now. Radar Online shared that things are finally looking up for these two as Mama June and Chickadee are speaking to each other once again.

Back in 2014, Anna Cardwell, also known as Chickadee, shared that she wasn’t talking to her mom anymore. Mama June Shannon was allegedly dating the man who molested Anna as a child. The thing is June never admitted that they were actually dating and not just friends spending time together. This is what ended up getting their show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo canceled.

Mama June Shannon Vows To Look ‘Completely Different’ After Weight Loss Surgery #mamajune https://t.co/kInQS8o7wW pic.twitter.com/7ogXV1Rsu8 — Front Cover (@frontcovercom) February 20, 2017

Now Mama June Shannon is speaking out and things are better for them finally. She shared saying, “Anna and I, we are good. We talk now. I’ve seen her here and there, and she’s come over my house and stayed over.” This is great because it means that June can be involved in the lives of her grandchildren, which is really important to her. June said that she has even got the chance to watch the baby and has gone over to Anna’s house. This is all great news.

So far, there is no word on if Anna will be on Mama June Shannon’s new show From Not to Hot that will be airing on WE. The fans would love the chance to get to see the grandbabies on the show. June is still not talking about dating the man who allegedly molested Anna, though. She was asked about it and said, “I choose not to talk about that, its been ran through the ground like a dead horse. So I chose not to talk about that.”

Mama June 'Very Happy' After Weight Loss — 'I'll Never Go Back to Where I Was!' (Exclusive) Mama June Shannon… https://t.co/1YWhrYAQ5C — CentreWeightControl (@weightcontrolTO) February 20, 2017

There is one person Mama June Shannon isn’t getting along great with, though. She is talking bad about her ex-husband Sugar Bear and the way that he is co-parenting with her. Mama June talked to Radar Online to share her thoughts. She said, “Sugar Bear is making his own decisions, and he’s making his own bed, and he’s going to have to answer to his actions later on with Alana!” Sugar Bear was involved with all of the girls, but Alana is the only one who he is actually the father of. It has already been revealed that Sugar Bear just recently got remarried and everyone is going to see him with his new wife on June’s new show.

Mama June Shannon also slammed her saying, “I’m just gonna say, she is his type of woman…Let’s put it that way. Being bigger. Just everything. He likes bigger girls, like bigger in weight.” Mama June is a bigger woman, but she isn’t really that way now because she had weight loss surgery and has lost a ton of weight. Mama June Shannon is looking hot now. She actually hasn’t even revealed her new body yet and the fans can’t wait to see it. She should be showing it off really soon with her new show coming.

Are you happy to hear that Mama June Shannon and her daughter Anna are getting along now? Do you think that she will be on the new reality show? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Mama June’s new show when it premieres on WE this Friday night. You do not want to miss this new show.

[Featured Image By Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]