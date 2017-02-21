Kim Zolciak Celebrates Marriage To Kroy Biermann With Racy Photo

Bravo star Kim Zolciak isn’t shy when it comes to showing her love for husband Kroy Biermann. The 38-year-old didn’t hold back when it came to celebrating Valentine’s Day with her hubby of five years as she shared several photos.

Kim and Kroy posed in their Valentine’s Day best as the mother of six got a bit grabby. People reported on the Valentine’s Day photo as Kim proved to have no bounds.

“Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s very public display of affection towards her husband Kroy Biermann was a bit too much for her daughter Brielle’s eyes.”

And to all a goodnight…. ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

The PDA came to the dismay of Zolciak’s 19-year-old daughter Brielle, who follows her mother on Snapchat. The teen had a snappy response to her mother’s sexy post as she shared a video of her own.

“Goodbye,” Brielle said in video. “What the f—!”

However, Kim had her own snappy caption as she shared the photo on her social media platforms knowing Brielle wouldn’t be too happy about seeing the pose.

“And to all a goodnight….”

Kim’s followers also had plenty to say about the x-rated pose as they took to commenting on her Instagram post. Some commenters felt the crotch grab was a bit too inappropriate to share online.

“Lost me on this one. Really do we need this?”

Others were sarcastic in their comments as they stated it wasn’t appropriate for their children’s eyes.

“Appropriate to have your daughter take this pic. Yep”

However, not all of Kim’s fans saw the PDA as inappropriate as they voiced their support.

“Hahaha love this. Gettt it!”

The photo was just one of several Zolciak posted in celebration of the holiday as she honored her marriage to Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star then uploaded a “more appropriate” version of the photo as she called her husband “hot.”

More appropriate ????❤️ my gosh your hot @kroybiermann ???????????????? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:09am PST

This time, Kim generated more likes as she innocently posed for Valentine’s Day with Kroy. The former Atlanta Falcon player opted for an all black ensemble, and Kim matched him in a black minidress with eye-catching red heels.

Zolciak’s followers were quick to notice her stunning red shoes as they left compliments on the post.

“Let’s talk about them SHOES…..girlfriend!!!!!!”

Kim also loved her shoes as she posted an image of just her feet as she walked from dinner. In the caption, Kim points out it was the couple’s sixth Valentine’s Day together as she showcased her heels.

“Had the best dinner date with my (love) God thank you for my blessings! 6th Valentine’s Day together @kroybiermann #ParkingGarageSteps”

It seems Kim’s heels were the biggest star of her Valentine’s photos as her fans started asking where they could buy a pair.

“Okay where can I purchase these AMAZING heels?!”

Zolciak doesn’t hide the fact she’s obsessed with shoes as she continue to post about them on social media. In fact, Kim warned her followers about a website she claims ripped her off. She shared a post this past week stating she has yet to receive a credit for shoes she returned in November and calls the site a “fraud.”

“I purchased a pair of shoes from them returned them within the guidelines back in Nov and STILL have not received a credit, nor do I have the shoes…”

However, Kim said her team is working on it as she continues to battle it out with the company.

Obviously, Zolciak isn’t shy when it comes to airing her dirty laundry online— raunchy Valentine’s Day photos included.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]