Angelina Jolie & Kids Eat Scorpions In First Public Appearance Since The Divorce

Angelina Jolie and her kids with Brad Pitt are now in the spotlight after their first appearance since news of the couple’s divorced broke, revealing how they have been doing amid rumors about their family.

On Sunday, Angelina made the headlines for finally speaking up about the struggles of divorce in a very emotional interview with BBC. At the time, the UN refugee agency special envoy was promoting First They Killed My Father, a film she directed.

Because of the movie’s nature, it was impossible not to ask how Jolie was coping with the divorce with Brad Pitt who is rumored to be dating Kate Hudson. While it was clear that she is hurting, Angelina was able to muster the courage to finally speak up.

“It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family [has] all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children.”

She then starts to get emotional and says, “We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Angelina Jolie Surrounded By Her Six Children In Cambodia Since Brad Pitt Splithttps://t.co/FY9Q4X5UOD#AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/DfcDzrlmLf — Online Banking (@ukonlinebanking) February 19, 2017

On a lighter note, she also revealed how her children had been coping with the break-up, saying that all of them opted to stay with her in her bedroom, as reported by Us Magazine.

“It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room.”

Angelina Jolie’s kids remained to be at her side all throughout the filming of the film in Cambodia where they recently decided to try out the local cuisine. In the footage from BBC, Angelina shows her kids how to cook and eat bugs.

“See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” the 41-year-old actress tells the 8-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

"You want to share a spider?" – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia ????https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

Later, Jolie revealed that she was no stranger to the Cambodian cuisine composed mostly of insects and arachnids that would make most people cringe, per a report from People.

“I first had them when I was first in country. Crickets — you start with crickets. Crickets and a beer, and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.”

While Angelina Jolie’s kids appeared to be grossed out at first, they have officially moved up the ladder as they delve into bigger bugs. Shiloh even dug into a freshly cooked spider without any hint of hesitation while her youngest, enjoy the collection of insects on display.

The struggle that Angelina and her kids had endured is no joke. In fact, the divorce she filed against her long-time partner and husband for two years, Brad Pitt, was centered on protecting her children. In September 2016, Jolie reported the 53-year-old actor to the police after reportedly having an altercation with their eldest son, Maddox. The probe turned out empty and Pitt was cleared of any charges in November of the same year.

Now, Pitt appears to be at the center of controversy after rumors about him and Kate Hudson dating emerged. Most recent speculations even involved Kate being pregnant with Brad’s child. Of course, all these remain unconfirmed as the celebrities are preyed upon by the media.

We are and forever will be a family! – #AngelinaJolie gets candid on her divorce with #BradPitt– https://t.co/662Hw8Aq6k pic.twitter.com/PI7pf8LtBg — pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) February 20, 2017

Despite everything, Angelina and her kids continue on their life and cope with their family issues which appear to include trying out exotic food. Angelina Jolie also continues to serve as an ambassador for the United Nations which introduced her to a wide array of situations people from other countries are in.

Do you think Angelina Jolie’s kids will follow in her footsteps? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]