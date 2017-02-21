NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Could Get Carmelo Anthony With Help From The Kings

The first major trade before the deadline has finally happened as the Sacramento Kings shipped disgruntled center, DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it may not even be the biggest trade that could happen before Feb. 23 as the Cleveland Cavaliers may still get a chance to nab Carmelo Anthony with a little help from the busy Kings.

According to King James Gospel, one of the most feasible ways for Cleveland to nab Carmelo Anthony is through a third team. Based on recent activity, it is the Sacramento Kings who are in the best position to help the Cavaliers.

In this three-team trade scenario, The Cleveland Cavaliers would trade Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson to the Sacramento Kings. The New York Knicks will part with Carmelo Anthony while the Kings will have to give up Rudy Gay and Anthony Tolliver to the Knicks. And of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get Carmelo Anthony.

Do you guys think the Knicks can pull off any moves before the trade deadline? (Thursday) And if so who would we trade away or who would we trade for? I personally want to see some trades happen. A post shared by Knicks Clique | EST 6/28/16 (@knicks.clique) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:28am PST

This definitely makes a lot of sense for all parties involved. The Sacramento Kings’ recent trade of DeMarcus Cousins signals a major roster rebuild for the organization. According to Bleacher Report, the decision to unload DeMarcus Cousins was purely based on creating a new culture within the Sacramento Kings. This is what the General Manager, Vlade Divac, replied when asked regarding the shocking trade.

“Winning begins with culture and character matters. With the upcoming draft class set to be one of the strongest in a decade, this trade will allow us to build the depth needed for a talented and developing roster moving forward. We thank DeMarcus for his contributions and wish him all the best in New Orleans. The fans in Sacramento are the best in the world and we are all committed to building a team that will continue to make Sacramento proud.”

This means that Rudy Gay could be next as he has already been very vocal about his displeasure with the Kings’ organization. They will also receive a few veterans who have some championship experience as well as Jefferson’s expiring contract.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, will finally get rid of Carmelo Anthony’s huge contract and the stranglehold that his no-trade clause has created. Carmelo Anthony wants to play with only the Cleveland Cavaliers and two other teams which makes it extremely difficult for the New York Knicks to trade him. Getting Rudy Gay to play with Kristaps Porzingis might just be the best available option for the team.

And of course, there is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be getting another superstar to their roster. The Cavaliers will get Carmelo Anthony who can provide them another with more scoring punch to keep up with the Golden State Warriors. Carmelo Anthony is also a knockdown perimeter threat and will give the Cleveland Cavaliers the ultimate small ball roster in the NBA.

If This Happens Say GoodBye To The NBA #CarmeloToTheCavs A post shared by HeartBreak Kid (@king_ivanp_lopez) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:47am PST

The Cavaliers will start Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith, Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Love. While this team will have problems on the defensive side, the offensive talents of this bunch will make it a nightmare for other teams. Spacing will not be an issue for the Cleveland Cavaliers as all five players can effectively spread the floor for either James, Kyrie, and Love to operate.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also get Carmelo’s excellent post play. Opposing power forwards will also have a hard time keeping up with Carmelo Anthony especially with so many capable shooters waiting on the perimeter. This will also make it easier for Kevin Love to operate down low. The Cleveland Cavaliers will have an array of options when it comes to offense.

The Cavaliers can also have the luxury of putting Carmelo Anthony in the sixth man position for certain match ups like the Golden State Warriors. Anthony will have an easy time putting up buckets for the paper thin Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench and will be a major problem for other teams.The NBA trade deadline is just a few days away and it is truly an exciting and nerve-wracking time for the league.

The NBA trade deadline is just a few days away and it is truly an exciting and nerve-wracking time for the league.

[Featured Image by Andres Kudacki/AP Images]