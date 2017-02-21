Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Has X-Rated Facetime With Kodak Black

Danielle Bregoli has found a new kind of controversy, with video of the “Cash me outside” girl having an X-rated conversation with rapper Kodak Black going viral online.

The 13-year-old wild child gained viral fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show, in which she argued with audience members and delivered her now-famous line “Cash me outside, howbow dah?” Since that first appearance, Bregoli has gained a huge following on social media and branched out into other work, including an appearance in a music video for rapper Kodak Black.

Now Danielle Bregoli is in trouble for her relationship with Kodak Black. In a Facetime video between the two, the 19-year-old rapper asked the “Cash me outside” girl about her boyfriend and used some graphic language with the 13-year-old.

“You ’bout to put that p***y on him?” Kodak Black asked as Bregoli laughed.

The conversation came after Danielle Bregoli’s controversial appearance in Kodak Black’s “Everything 1k” video, where she danced on a luxury car.

This is not the first time that Danielle Bregoli has gotten in trouble for behavior too racy for a 13-year-old. A few weeks after she first shot to fame, the “Cash me outside” girl streamed an Instagram Live video on her bhadbhabie page that showed her twerking on a bed while wearing just a bra and tight pants.

The “Cash me outside” girl’s Instagram Live twerking video had close to 70,000 viewers at its peak and was later uploaded to YouTube, where it got tens of thousands of views in just a few hours and generated plenty of controversy among viewers who believed it was too racy for a 13-year-old to be posting such a video.

The video was posted just days after Bregoli got in some real-life trouble during a flight at LAX. The “Cash me outside” girl got into a fight with another passenger there and ended up getting kicked off the plane, TMZ noted.

“We’ve learned Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX last night… when Mom got into a dispute with a female passenger. We’re told Danielle’s mother was struggling to put her carry-on bag in the overhead, because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot… and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party.” “Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom’s throat, and that’s why she had to ‘cold-cock’ the impatient passenger.”

And Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy himself. The rapper is fresh out of a several week stint in jail after being picked up on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman after a concert last summer. Kodak Black was released in December after posting $100,000 bond and is still awaiting trial, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Kodak Black stirred up more trouble late last month when he live-streamed a video of himself and another man having sex with a woman. As Vibe noted, the video was quite explicit.

“The rapper aired the hotel room shenanigans on Thursday evening (Jan. 26) to the dismay of his fans,” the Vibe report noted.

“Before showing the young woman (who didn’t look like she wanted to be filmed), the rapper shared with fans how he requires papers from groupies who want to lay in the sheets with him. Things only got worse for the rapper when portions of the video were ripped from the stream and placed on Twitter.”

Danielle Bregoli’s x-rated Facetime talk with Kodak Black has also kicked up controversy, with many commenters noting on the inappropriate nature of the video.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]