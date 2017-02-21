Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Lisa Marie Drama, Says She Has Granddaughters

Recently, Lisa Marie Presley claimed that her 8-year-old twin girls were in state’s custody amid her bitter divorce battle; now her mom Priscilla is speaking out about the situation. According to Lisa Marie, only child of legendary rocker Elvis Presley, her daughters Finley and Harper were taken into protective custody after she found disturbing, sexually explicit images of children on the electronic devices of her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

According to legal documents filed by Lisa Marie on February 7, she discovered the images on her estranged husband’s laptop (she claims authorities ultimately confiscated at least 80 devices belonging to Lockwood) last summer. In her court filing, intended to convince a judge not to order her to pay spousal support, Presley said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the unthinkable photos and videos.

Lisa Marie Presley went on to tell the court that the situation resulted in her daughters being taken away by the state as part of their investigation into Michael Lockwood’s alleged inappropriate electronic activity involving children. Law enforcement agencies in both California and Tennessee have confirmed that their is an ongoing investigation into allegations of possession of child pornography, however they have not named Michael Lockwood as the subject of their investigation, and they specified that no charges have been filed in the case.

“Respondent [Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner [Presley]… Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”

California authorities have stated that the accusations involving disturbing, sexual images of children were brought to them for the first time in June 2016. After an investigation, it was determined that whatever acts Lisa Marie Presley had stumbled upon was not under their jurisdiction, having taken place in Tennessee. California investigators confirmed that they worked closely with Tennessee authorities before handing the investigation off.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is now handling the allegations of child porn possession brought forth by Lisa Marie Presley last summer.

“As with any matter potentially involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, our Agents first work, in the spirit of due diligence, to determine whether a crime occurred and whether it occurred in Tennessee. At this point, in this matter, we’ve yet to determine that to be the case. The work, however, to review potential evidence that might suggest otherwise continues. At this point, the TBI has not opened an official case in connection to this matter.”

Lisa Maire’s estranged husband has unequivocally denied the allegations against him. A legal filing was submitted to the court on behalf of 55-year-old Lockwood on February 14. In addition, his legal team released a statement regarding the allegations made by Lisa Marie in her public, family court filing, calling her claims “one-sided.”

“Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time.”

In the aftermath of Lisa Marie Presley’s alarming claims that her 8-year-old twin girls were now in foster care, many of her fans publicly wondered why the girls would be placed with strangers rather that their own family. As Fox News reports, Lisa Marie’s mom Priscilla Presley has chosen to address rumors and public concerns about her granddaughters. According to an Instagram post made by Priscilla, her granddaughters are not in foster care. Nor, says the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, have Lisa Marie’s girls ever been in the custody of the state.

Priscilla claims that the girls are with her, and she shared a couple of photos of the frolicking, apparently safe and happy pair to prove it.

There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out. ♥️ A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

Priscilla Presley took to social media Sunday after days of rumors and rampant speculation to set the public’s minds (and her family’ reputation) at ease. In addition to a photo of the girls playing in what appears to be the Presley family pool, 71-year-old Priscilla also shared a snapshot of Lisa Marie’s twins along with a note of gratitude to those who have had the girls in their thoughts and prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. ???? A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

To many who have been following the tempestuous divorce of Lisa Marie Presley from Michael Lockwood, the most recent allegations involving inappropriate images of children were deeply concerning, and Priscilla’s update was likely intended to stop the rumors from swirling.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your positive support.”

In addition to the recent claims that she had found disturbing, sexually explicit images of children on her husband’s electronics and that that her girls were in protective custody as a result, Lisa Marie has also been speaking out publicly about her allegedly failing financial situation. As her estranged husband seeks tens of thousands of dollars per month in spousal support and nearly $100,000 in attorney’s fees, Lisa Marie says she has burned through nearly her entire fortune, laying some of the blame for her finances on Michael Lockwood’s shoulders.

According to Presley, her estranged husband mismanaged her money, and she claims that she is now living rent-free with her older daughter. However, she does admit that she receives a $100,000 monthly payment from a trust that her father Elvis set up for her.

At this time, there has been no word from either Lisa Marie or Priscilla Presley regarding future court hearings in the divorce case, or what Michael Lockwood may have to say about his daughters residing with their maternal grandmother.

[Featured Image by Mark Humphrey/AP Images]