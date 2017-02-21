Tiffany Trump Pics In Patriotic Bikini, Daisy Dukes, Crop Up On President’s Day

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tiffany Trump is not often seen among Donald Trump’s other children, but when she makes the news, it’s a big deal. On Presidents Day 2017, TMZ published “hot” Instagram pictures of Tiffany in a patriotic bikini, Daisy Duke shorts and other casual wear from the past.

Tiffany Trump, 23, was featured on TMZ’s website on President’s Day in a gallery showing the President’s daughter in shorts and swimwear. In one Instagram, Tiffany appears in a red, white and blue bikini top and Daisy Dukes shorts while holding an American flag.

In others, she’s seen in various bikini and bathing suits that show off her toned figure. Although Trump is seen in various casual wear, all the Instagram pictures have one thing in common: her striking smile.

Tiffany Trump is the younger of two daughters fathered by Donald Trump. She is also the only child the President and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, 53, share together, according to The Week. In many public events featuring the New York billionaire, his children — Ivanka, Donald and Eric Trump — are present, while Tiffany only makes an occasional appearance.

Tiffany stepped into the spotlight during the 2016 Republican National Convention. There, she showed off her penchant for public speaking with a moving speech about her father.

Amid all the public protests against her father and calls for his impeachment; in light of the throwback patriotic picture of Tiffany Trump on Presidents Day, here are six things you may not know about the elusive Trump daughter.

Tiffany’s mom is a television personality

Marla Maples and Donald Trump were married for four years until their nuptials ended in divorce in 1997. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna spoke with People magazine last year about her controversial marriage to the real estate mogul.

Maples said, despite what tabloids printed, she shunned an opulent lifestyle and was not with Trump for his money. Further, she said they split over differences in how they saw the world and the manner in raising Tiffany.

“People saying, ‘He pays her not to talk about him?’ – that’s not true,” Maples says. “I feel very blessed for how my life is, but I do have to laugh when people think I walked away with a fortune.

“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”

Tiffany Trump held an internship with Vogue magazine

Tiffany worked as an intern for the coveted fashion and pop culture magazine — reportedly, by way of her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump. Not only does the Trump name hold weight in New York, but also, Ivanka has her own fashion line and contacts that likely got Tiffany the gig. The younger sister also took to the catwalk for her close companion Andrew Warren.

Tiffany has an Ivy League education

What else would you expect with the last name of Trump, right? Although Marla raised Tiffany away from the Big Apple, Tiffany returned to the East Coast to enroll in the University of Pennsylvania. There, she majored in Urban Studies and Sociology. Her father expressed how proud he was at her academic performance. “She’s got all As at Penn. We’re so proud of her,” he said to People magazine.

Tiffany Trump, Attorney at law?

Recently, Tiffany posted the image of a pile of study material used in preparation for the Law School Admission Test (or LSAT). She captioned it with, “I got this,” which sent off signals that she wants to further her education by studying jurisprudence.

A Politico source spoke about a recent Tiffany sighting at Harvard University Law School.

“‘We were sitting in the lounge area in the student center, and I saw a tall blond girl walking through and I recognized her,’ said one student, adding that it appeared few others around her also noticed the young celebrity in their midst surrounded by Secret Service. Another source saw her entering the library, wearing all black.”

Tiffany is dating a pro-Hillary Clinton Democrat

Apparently, Tiffany is bipartisan when it comes to her romance. Sources say Trump is dating Ross Mechanic, a 21-year-old software engineering student. The pair has been together since 2015. It’s unclear what the President thinks about his party affiliation.

Tiffany is a recording artist

I betcha didn’t know that. Well, to tell you the truth — I didn’t either. Trump and Maples’ daughter apparently released a song titled, “Like a Bird” when she was only 17.

Like another similar catchy song by Rebecca Black (“Friday”), the single is Auto-Tuned and doesn’t reveal the extent of Tiffany’s vocals. Vanity Fair said, “synth effects will probably get stuck in your head for at least the next few hours.”

So, there; now you know a little more than you did before about Tiffany Trump on Presidents Day. What do you think about Instagram pictures of Tiffany in a bikini and short shorts?

