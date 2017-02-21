‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Results: February 20, Live Updates — Bayley Losing Title?

After Sasha Banks gave an assist to Bayley during the main event of Monday Night Raw last week to help her win the Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to call the new champ out and demand that she forfeit the title. Of course, there’s no reason to believe that Bayley would give in to such a request, even though she is well-aware that Charlotte may still be the champion if The Boss hadn’t made her way to the ring last week. At the same time, Nia Jax has been very dominant lately, so she likely figures into the title picture as well. With WWE Fastlane 2017 less than two weeks away — and WWE WrestleMania 33 just a few weeks after that — how long will Bayley be able to hold on to the title?

NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on February 20, which airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. As the red brand prepares for both Fastlane 2017 and WrestleMania 33, will it be enough to keep Stephanie and Mick’s winning streak alive against SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday nights?

Kevin Owens addressed Goldberg and ignored Chris Jericho

In the opening segment of this week’s Monday Night Raw, Universal Champion Kevin Owens was in the ring alone. He cut a promo about his upcoming title defense at WWE Fastlane, saying that he wouldn’t be making the same mistakes that Brock Lesnar made. He left the ring before giving any real explanation regarding his attack on Chris Jericho last week.

Enzo & Big Cass defeated Cesaro & Sheamus

With a shot against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at WWE Fastlane 2017 for the Raw Tag Team Championship, Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady defeated former champs Sheamus and Cesaro. After the match, as Amore was talking trash, Sheamus laid him out with a Brogue Kick.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Updated WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (unconfirmed)

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo & Big Cass — Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match (unconfirmed)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD — United States Championship Match (unconfirmed)

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zany (unconfirmed)

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, only three matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

The only Raw-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania 33 is WWE Fastlane, which will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2016 Kickoff will air at 7/6c on WWE Network and all of WWE’s digital platforms. WWE WrestleMania 33 will air live from Orlando on Sunday, April 2.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

[Featured Image by WWE]