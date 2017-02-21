‘Bachelor’ 2017 Week 9 Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Final 3 Head To The Fantasy Suites

Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony for ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season is right around the corner and Week 9 will feature the fantasy suite overnight dates. Spoilers tease that these will be juicy, but first, there is a surprise visitor who has some insight to share. What’s coming up next?

Everybody just watched Nick Viall’s four hometown visits for Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi. Just before heading off to the rose ceremony to eliminate one of the ladies, Viall got a knock at his door and naturally, the editing of the previews and the show made it seem as if this visit could be a major game-changer.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Andi Dorfman shows up to chat with Nick, but viewers shouldn’t expect a big play from her to try to reunite or anything like that. Everybody will have to stay tuned to see exactly what is said between these two, but spoilers hint that there isn’t all that much to this appearance other than creating a buzzworthy teaser.

After the talk with Andi, he will face eliminating one of his final four. Gossip Guru Reality Steve has been breaking down the spoilers for Season 21 and he has revealed that Corinne will be the one to be heading back home. Just what is it that finally led to her elimination after all of the chaos and drama she has caused? Viall’s explanation should come early on in Week 9 and then Nick, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa will head off to Finland for the fantasy suite overnights.

Spoilers detail that the overnights take place in Lapland, Finland, and TV Guide teases that there will be “cold, snowy days and warm, romantic nights.” This type of location is unusual for the franchise, as usually the overnights are held somewhere more tropical and exotic. People may remember that Ben Flajnik’s final dates were held in Switzerland, whereas by comparison, Ben Higgins was in Jamaica for his overnights.

There have not been many specific Bachelor spoilers revealed regarding these Finland overnights yet, but Reality Steve’s teasers at this point seem to indicate that these flow in a fairly typical manner. There hasn’t been any drama revealed yet about fights or early departures, but additional tidbits should emerge as the February 27 air date for the Week 9 episode gets closer.

It also is not clear as of yet where the next show will end, but Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have detailed that Rachel will be eliminated at this point in Finland, leaving Vanessa and Raven as the final two. Of course, viewers already knew that Lindsay would be eliminated at some point soon since ABC has already revealed that she will be the Bachelorette 2017 lead this spring. Rachel shared via People that she was initially heartbroken and apparently blindsided by her elimination, but she is happy if Viall found the right person for him and she’s ready to find her Mr. Right.

Vanessa and Raven will remain in Finland with Nick for the last chance dates and the ladies should get a chance to spend some time with the Viall family as well. Of course, the “Women Tell All” special will air during Episode 10, with the finale airing the Monday after that.

Will Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Viall’s final rose pan out to be accurate? All signs point in that direction, although there have been hints of trouble in the relationship already. ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season continues with the Week 9 show featuring the fantasy suite overnights in Finland set to air on Monday, February 27 and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]