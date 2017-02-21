Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Children: How Are They Coping After the Split?

Angelina Jolie was in Cambodia last Sunday and in an interview, she revealed how the children have been coping with the divorce from Brad Pitt. Apparently, it had come to a point where, Jolie shared, “Everyone’s just in my room.”

As reported by US Weekly, the BBC interview had Jolie further revealing that it has been “a difficult few months” not only for her, but for the rest of the family, as well. When asked what she wanted to do when she wakes up on mornings, Jolie’s answer was not too hopeful. “Get through the day,” the 41-year-old actress said.

Yet Jolie has finally decided to go outside her box, and this recent outing may be seen as a form of healing. In the trip to Cambodia, she brought along the six Jolie-Pitt children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, Knox, and Vivienne, both 8.

Angelina Jolie’s First Public Appearance in a Long Time was for Her Directorial Project

Jolie was actually in Cambodia to attend a free screening of her new film First They Killed My Father. It is a movie adaptation, based on a non-fiction book of the same name written by activist Loung Ung. In it, the author detailed his experiences serving as a child soldier in Cambodia and his stories about living and surviving the Pol Pot regime.

Angelina Jolie not only directed the film; she also co-wrote the screenplay for it.

Attending the screening marks Jolie’s first public appearance since the divorce happened, so getting better might just be underway. The children look equally as happy as they were seen attending the said screening with their mother. It was held at the Terrace of the Elephant in the Angkor Wat temple complex, specifically located in the city of Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Still in an Ongoing Custody Battle

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear to care very much about their children’s welfare, which led to long custody proceedings that unfolded months after the divorce. According to E! News the ensuing “battle” is still ongoing, but Jolie currently has physical custody of their six children.

Brad Pitt still does not have unfettered access to the children right now, and it may be due to past allegations. It may be remembered that Huffington Post and several other media outlets reported that the multi-award-winning actor was accused of “verbally and physically” abusing his children. This happened just a month after the divorce made headlines.

One of the most notable incidents was when Brad Pitt allegedly became abusive to his 15-year-old son Maddox while the family was on a private flight.

The accusations were never confirmed. Pitt has since been cleared of the charges, and the FBI declared the case closed last November. Yet the issue still left a bad taste for most of the public; at least as far as the actor’s image is concerned.

Angelina Jolie is Starting to Feel “Wonderful”

While Jolie’s comment about everyone just being “in a room” may conjure up a depressing image, it turns out that she feels a certain comfort in it. The difficulty of the divorce came with a sense of homeliness she found “wonderful.”

It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.

Angelina Jolie remains strong after everything that happened. Despite citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorcing Brad Pitt, she says that they are still family “forever will be a family.” She also hopes that what happened will serve as a trial; something that will only make the familial bonds with her children stronger.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]