Galaxy S8 And Note 8: Is 2017 The Year Of Samsung’s Comeback?

2016 was actually slated to be the year of Samsung’s comeback. The Galaxy S7 and (especially) the Galaxy S7 Edge were very well received. Then, in August, the launch of the Note 7 appeared to be going well. An opinion piece on the Inquisitr even claimed it could make iPhone users actually switch to an Android phone.

“The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is the absolute best smartphone you can buy now, and it’s worth every single cent of the $849 full price Samsung charges for it. However, it’s not an absolutely necessary upgrade if you already own a Galaxy Note 5, a Galaxy S7, or S7 Edge. The Note 7 is finally the device that Samsung needed to get iPhone users to switch.”

Then, there were reports on the Note 7 blowing up (literally!). When Samsung recalled the Note 7 and put out replacements, those started blowing up too. Samsung certainly didn’t end 2016 on a high note. However, 2017 could be the year of Samsung’s comeback.

First, there is the Galaxy S8, which could be released in two different versions, both having edge to edge displays. According to Tech Radar, likely highlights include a 4K screen (on the higher-end version), a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.

There will likely be one version of the Galaxy S8 that has a 6.1-inch screen and another that has a 5.7-inch screen. Some sources point to a third version as well. According to the Sunday Express, the S8 will be missing physical buttons.

“And if the alleged paparazzi shot is to be believed, something very important appears to be missing from the next flagship Samsung phone. The latest photo shows the long-rumoured, dual-curved display on the front of the device. And as predicted by the latest rumors from within Samsung, the physical buttons have been ditched.”

There is a lot of excitement for the Galaxy S8 on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy S8 pricing, availability leaked: Here's all we know so far – The Indian Express https://t.co/NFCzsd6qrn #Samsung #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/YvXqrCXLt0 — Samsung Galaxy S8 (@GalaxyS8News) February 5, 2017

@SamsungMobile I WANT THE GALAXY S8 NOW!!! — Ian Saku (@SakuIan) February 20, 2017

After the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung will be preparing to launch the Galaxy Note 8. According to Ubergizmo, a codename for the device might have been revealed.

“According to the report, Samsung has assigned the codename ‘Baikal’ to the Galaxy Note 8. For those who are unaware, Baikal is a lake in southern Siberia, it’s believed to be the deepest lake in the world. Just how that’s relevant to the Galaxy Note 8 remains to be seen.”

The article adds that the Galaxy Note 8 is going to feature a 4K display, a new AI virtual assistant (that will be introduced with the Galaxy S8), and a battery made by LG. Other sources say the Note 8 may be a little thicker than the Note 7 in order to allow for a battery that easily fits and won’t explode.

Whenever there is a release of a new Samsung smartphone, a new version of Samsung’s mobile VR headset, the Gear VR, is also released.

“Now that Google’s Daydream View is giving Gear VR a run for its money, how is Samsung going to respond? By implementing one of Daydream’s best features, of course. Both an FCC filing and an apparent scoop from Roland Quandt indicate that this year’s Gear VR will include a one-handed controller,” writes Jon Fingas of Engadget.

Which Samsung product are you most looking forward to this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]