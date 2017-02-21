‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7 Episode 11: Eugene’s Compromise [Video]

The Walking Dead is trekking forward in Season 7 with Episode 11, titled “Hostiles and Calamities,” and they are about to break new ground that picks up with a storyline from Season 7A that TWD fans have been wondering about ever since it happened. That means that the big bad for Season 7 of The Walking Dead is about to make his big bad return and some heads are going to roll, courtesy of the scathing bite of Lucille.

In what appears to be a storyline that picks up directly after the escape of Daryl from the Saviors compound in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead in Season 7A, which also seems to align with a radio interception that Rick and the gang picked up in Episode 9, Negan and the Saviors are on high alert and looking to turn over every stone to find him.

Fans of The Walking Dead have already seen that the Saviors came to Alexandria looking for him, but he was well hidden at the Kingdom and that incident went down without any casualties. But of course Negan did not show his face at Alexandria on that trip and many fans of The Walking Dead are wondering why.

And you thought your Monday was rough. Re-watch this gladiator scene from last night’s #TheWalkingDead here: https://t.co/aCEUyaLS8h pic.twitter.com/AFPclCRmGS — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 21, 2017

Well, in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead, “Hostiles and Calamities,” you are about to find out why Negan wasn’t there and the show is going to show you the sequence in a fractured timeline that is behind where we are at now, according to TV Guide.

This is the part of the article where we need to give you one last warning that there are spoilers coming up for Episodes 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead Season 7B. If you have not seen Episode 10 of The Walking Dead and do not want to read about possible spoilers for the next episode, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind.

The first thing that fans of The Walking Dead need to remember is that Eugene was taken hostage by Negan and the Saviors following the bullet situation at Alexandria. Now that Negan knows that Eugene can make bullets, his actual worth is about to skyrocket in the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead. That’s because ammo and food are the two scarcest things that people need to survive at this point in the AMC show.

But you also need to remember that in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead, Rick was able to secure a new, ruthless ally in the upcoming battle against the Saviors, which are the Scavengers, or the “Garbage Pail Kids.” So the chances are that Negan will finally make his visit to Alexandria pre-revolution and he will take the temperature of the situation.

It is probably a little too early in Season 7 of The Walking Dead for Negan to detect a fever in Alexandria, but it will become apparent soon enough when Rick starts making moves to secure the weapons he needs to fight the Saviors and supply the Scavengers, as they agreed upon in the last episode.

But the big meat of Episode 11 on The Walking Dead, “Hostile and Calamities,” is the situation back at the Saviors compound with Eugene. Fans will get to see Eugene dealing with the struggle to survive, given his knack to carefully weigh the situation and the politics involved.

Negan is BACK in the trailer for next week’s episode of #TheWalkingDead! Do you think he’ll let Eugene survive?? https://t.co/8rgrUgVVrt pic.twitter.com/Lxka8pjhpi — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 20, 2017

This is also the episode where Eugene will likely decide if “he is Negan,” a common phrase used to prove loyalty within the Savior militia on The Walking Dead. All of Negan’s closest lieutenants and everyone else that shows loyalty to him utter the phrase without hesitation.

Episode 11 of The Walking Dead, “Hostiles and Calamities,” will air next Sunday on AMC.

