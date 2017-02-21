Watch ‘Bates Motel’ Live Stream Online [Video]

Bates Motel returns to A&E tonight for its fifth and final season and you can watch the show live streaming online. Inspired by the classic Hitchcock horror film Psycho, Bates MotelA&E live streaming has provided an in-depth and oftentimes chilling look at the infamous character Norman Bates. Season 4 ended with the character “Mother” dead and Norman keeping her corpse in hopes of keeping her alive. Tonight’s Season 5 premiere is expected to draw many viewers and the singer/actress Rihanna guest stars as Marion Crane. A&E is a premium cable channel and you will need either a cable or satellite subscription to watch online or use a standalone app like Sling TV or the DirecTV Now app. Those who have a user login and password can watch Bates Motel live streaming online through the TV site. Bates Motel Season 5 airs on A&E at 10 p.m. ET.

Bates Motel is a prequel to Hitchcock’s Psycho and it highlights the relationship between Norman and his mother Norma Bates. Seasons 1-4 demonstrated how Norma had an unusually close and psychologically unhealthy relationship with her son. Norman, in turn, idolized his mother and was crippled by sexual feelings for her. As Norman continued to grow he delved deeper into psychosis, until he ultimately became a psychopathic murderer with two separate personalities: Norman and Norma.

Things are not what they seem at the #BatesMotel. Tune in MONDAY for a glimpse behind the curtain. pic.twitter.com/jxqyoHEhEs — Bates Motel on A&E (@InsideBates) February 17, 2017

Bates Motel Seasons 1-4 conclude where the movie Psycho begins. In Season 5 we meet Marion Crane, who was the female character in the original Psycho movie played by Janet Leigh in the infamous shower scene. It is unclear how close to the original film script the writers will take Marion Crane’s character, but many fans are excited simply because Rihanna landed the role. Today just happens to be Rihanna’s birthday and the Bates Motel Season 5 premiere just makes it extra special.

You may watch a sneak-peek video of Rihanna as Marion Crane in the video below. Check out the videos above for more looks at Bates Motel Season 5.

Bates Motel has an 8.1 IMDB rating and a large fan-base. The show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys. There is a strong social media presence that uses the hashtag #BatesMotel for sharing purposes. You can follow Bates Motel on their official A&E website and on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. You can see Bates Motel Season 5 photos as shared on Facebook below.

The following contains spoilers for Seasons 1-4. If you haven’t seen Bates Motel from the beginning and want to, you can stream the series on Netflix, Amazon and iTunes. There will be a catch-up episode tonight on A&E beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Bates Motel Season 1 began with Norman and Norma moving from their home after the death of Norman’s father. A number of flashback episodes revealed that Norman murdered his father and blocked out the incident. As the series progressed, it became clear that Norman believed his mother Norma was the one who committed the murder. Norma knows that Norman is a peculiar boy and though deep down she suspects he is extremely troubled, she shelters him too much to get him any real help. Believing that what they need is fresh start and a change of scenery, Norma buys a hotel in White Pine Bay, Oregon. The hotel is more work than Norma realized but she is willing to make it work. With dreams of the future, Norma is in the house ready to get started on her new life, when the former owner comes to visit and sexually assaults her. Norman comes to her assistance and Norma loses control and stabs the man to death. Where Norma had covered up Norman’s crime with the father, now Norman is covering up crimes for his mother. Norman and Norma have a relationship unlike anything that is remotely normal in a mother, son relationship and Season 1 makes it clear there truly are no boundaries between them. Season 1 ends with Norman having a mental breakdown that resulted in him murdering his teacher then subsequently blocking out the event.

Though it seems that Norman and Norma are the only two people in the world, there is another son. Norman has an older brother named Dylan, and he has a prominent role in Bates Motel Season 2. The town’s sheriff, Alex Romero has an instant attraction with Norma. Throughout the seasons their relationship grows, much to the dismay of Norman. As Dylan and Norma struggle to find normalcy in their lives, Norman’s attempts at normalcy are always curtailed by his overprotective and overbearing mother’s actions. There is no question that the root of Norman’s pathology is his mother and every attempt he makes to have normal experiences are thwarted and dashed by Norma. Norma feels that she doesn’t need anyone else in the world but Norman, even if Norman pays the ultimate price for her overbearing ways.

Norman has relationships with two girls throughout the series, Bradley and Emma. Neither of these relationships can develop in a healthy, positive manner as Norman is already sick and too mentally ill to sustain a normal relationship. Norman’s hallucinations only intensify and so do his acts of murder.

As the series progresses, Norma begins to realize that Norman is not only unhealthy, he is dangerous. For the first time in her life, she truly becomes fearful of him. She seeks to get him help and turns to Sheriff Alex Romero who has fallen in love with her. It seems that nothing she does helps Norman and he has become skilled at pretending he is fine when he isn’t. Norman realizes that he doesn’t want to live without his mother and believes the only way he and his mother can find true happiness is if they are together forever whether that is in life or death. Norman tries to commit a murder/suicide but survives. Norma doesn’t.

In Season 5, Norman picks up the pieces and lives his life two years following the death of his mother. Sheriff Romero is now Norman’s step-father and he believes that Norman is responsible for Norma’s death. Norman is crumbling and falling apart mentally and the personality of “Mother” becomes too strong to suppress. Will Norman give into the “Mother” persona completely? Will he be caught for the murders he’s committed and stopped? Will Dylan discover the truth about his brother? Bates Motel Season 5 promises to bring us conclusions and answers to this psychological thriller.

The Bates Motel cast is as follows.

Vera Farmiga as NormaBates

Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates

Max Thieriot as Dylan Massett (Norman’s older brother)

Nestor Carbonell as Sheriff Alex Romero

Olivia Cooke as Emma Decody

Nicola Peltz as Bradley Martin

Kenny Johnson as Caleb Calhoun

Are you going to watch Bates Motel tonight? Will you watch it live streaming online, on TV or through an app?

[Featured Image by Cate Cameron/A&E (used with permission)]