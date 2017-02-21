Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce: ‘In The Best Interest’ Of Whom? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are always saying that everything they do is “in the best interest of the children,” or “in the best interest of the family.” How on earth was anything that happened to that poor family since September in anyone’s best interest?

The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce is just sad. It is sad for the children, sad for Hollywood, and sad for fans. No one wanted to see this happen to them. Pitt and Jolie are good people.

Yet, Angelina Jolie’s former manager and longtime friend, Geyer Kosinski, told E! News at the time, Angelina had the whole family’s best interest at heart. Kosinski is quoted in The News AU.

“Angelina will always do what’s in the best interest of taking care of her family.”

Brad Pitt wasn’t buying that, and according to News AU, few people were. A court filed a statement from Brad Pitt’s legal team made it clear, they did not believe Angelina Jolie was acting in anyone’s best interest except perhaps her own. The statement is quoted in The News AU.

“[Angelina Jolie was placing] her own interests above those of the minor children, [and] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce attorneys used words like “best interest” “family” and “children” in strange contexts that conflicted with the traditional view of marriage and family. CBS News quoted a statement from Angelina Jolie’s attorney Robert Offer.

“This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

Brad Pitt, in a similar manner, is quoted in CBS News, concerned for “the well-being of” their kids.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

Of course for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, there was no privacy and no rest from the regurgitation of allegations made on those fateful days in September after a family conflict erupted on the private jet flight back to Los Angeles from Europe.

Angelina Jolie felt that Brad Pitt was abusive when he corrected 15-year-old Maddox for interrupting a grown up argument between Angelina and Brad. Apparently, eldest son Maddox took up for his adoptive mother.

It was not alleged that Brad Pitt struck Maddox, and yet Angelina Jolie seized custody, prevented Pitt from seeing any of their six children until he could be investigated by the FBI and Child Protective Services, who found absolutely nothing against Pitt.

Apparently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage had been in trouble for a while, but few people were aware of the couple’s troubles until the explosive argument on the plane which led Angelina Jolie to talk out of school.

Did Angelina Jolie really believe Brad Pitt was being abusive? It is quite possible, that in the heat of the moment it seemed Brad was being unfair, but on the other hand, teens often challenge their same-sex parents as a right of passage, and it is rarely taken well by their fathers or mothers. Perhaps it is not supposed to be, but there was no physical violence in this case.

Still, Angelina Jolie has said many times in the past that Brad Pitt was a good father, so how can one situation lead to such a change of heart? While in the heat of the moment, it probably did seem that way to her, why now is she still sticking to her guns about the divorce?

If Angelina Jolie overreacted, she isn’t the first person to have misinterpreted a situation in the heat of a moment. It happens all the time. Ideally it should be handled privately and quietly, but apparently, she could not be convinced everything would be alright, and that might even be to her credit as a protective mother.

There are situations in which parents must take up for children against the other parent. There are even situations that may justify divorce, but these are very extreme situations. Divorce isn’t something to take up on a whim or because of one event.

Still, since Brad Pitt was cleared of all Angelina Jolie’s charges against him, passing drug tests and having a video of at least some of the alleged behavior for the police to see, why couldn’t they just patch things up? Does Angelina Jolie still feel Brad Pitt was an abusive parent?

Brad Pitt is quoted by CBS in November about his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

“Certainly the attrition rate of Hollywood couples looms large. I’m surprised how much our history — Angie’s and mine — means to me. That we have this story together. That we know each other. That we watch each other getting older, through amazing moments, joys, pains.”

Angelina Jolie recently spoke about the current situation, without Brad Pitt. Her statements are reported in People.

“It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment when just everybody’s in my room. Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get [the] dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lost something precious. The children also lost something beautiful. Remember the wedding dress, created just a couple of short years ago, that incorporated the drawings of children so happy their parents were finally getting married? It was at the urging of the children that Brad and Angelina made their relationship official after 10 years of just living together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children believed marriage was important, but now? How would a child interpret the idea that their parents could live together happily for 10 years, but then just two years after the wedding, everything falls apart?

Angelina Jolie is passionate about her children, but sometimes it is hard to share something so precious as parenting. Couples do not always agree on issues like discipline, and the necessity of teaching children proper behavior and respect vs. teaching them to be free and independent thinkers, well able to express themselves. It is a tough balance.

Still, what is the ultimate consequence of feeling responsible, unfairly weighing on Maddox Pitt’s still fragile shoulders? How could Maddox help feeling responsible, for speaking out, considering the outcome? Madox’s actions were quite natural, and yet, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are divorced, as a direct result of his comments, and over the top reactions on all sides. It is not Maddox Pitt’s fault, but how could he help feeling that it is?

How might Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s other children feel about this? Will the unfortunate outcome of this rather common family dispute cause further disputes, and feelings of guilt or blame among the kids? Might it carry into their future relationships with each other? Could it interfere in their future romantic relationships?

Again Angelina Jolie is quoted in People explaining her situation, as she, the children, and perhaps even Brad Pitt, remain “a family.”

“Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

At one time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were best friends. Jolie is quoted in News AU in an interview from years ago.

“I’ll talk to my family. I talk to Brad… But I don’t know, I don’t have a lot of friends I talk to. He really is the only person I talk to.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt changed all that about a year ago, as Angelina made political friends. Brad did not trust these women as explained in the Inquisitr. Brad started spending a lot of time in their home in France as Angelina surrounded herself with powerful female political activists. He felt she was being controlled, or “brainwashed” against him.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are adults, and how they conduct themselves and raise their children is between them, but to say this divorce is “in the best interest” of anyone, especially “the children” or “the family,” seems nonsensical at least to some. Aren’t families supposed to be about unity, supportive kindness, forgiveness and love?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are not the only ones looking to Brad and Angelina as an example, though. Sadly, many people look to celebrities like Pitt and Jolie as examples.

While Brad Pitt is correct, that Hollywood leads the rest of the nation in divorce, increasingly Western society is following their example. Parade quotes a random tweet by Brad and Angelina fan, Karen Tumulty.

“If those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope do the rest of us have?” #brangelina

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are a good example in so many ways, and they have tried all their lives to be good role models for fans as well as their children. They are charitable, compassionate, and care deeply about others, so fans might benefit by emulating them in those ways.

Divorce happens. It happens to good people, as well as bad, rich and poor, but it isn’t something good, and logically it cannot “strengthen” a family. It is the legal dissolution of a family, particularly the marriage itself, but also the family. It is the ultimate division, as family, friends, communities, and even the children feel compelled to take sides.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce should not be cause for further division between other people, but it no doubt will be. It isn’t a positive for anyone. It is a loss.

Yet, even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are great people, they both make mistakes. They are not perfect. This divorce is an example of that and nothing more. It says nothing about the institution of marriage. Other people who truly believe in marriage need to look in other directions than Hollywood for good examples of marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are great people who love their kids, but perhaps they are not the best example for respecting and valuing their marriage.

