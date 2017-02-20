‘Fixer Upper’ Rumors: Chip And Joanna Gaines Slammed With Lawsuit, But Why?

The honeymoon period for Chip and Joanna Gaines is clearly over, as the latest Fixer Upper rumors suggest that the couple are currently looking down the barrel of a pretty serious lawsuit! But why are they being sued?

According to AOL Real Estate‘s latest round of Fixer Upper rumors, Chip and Joanna Gaines are being sued by Nancy Brown, a woman from San Antonio, Texas, who is claiming that back in June 2016, she suffered a serious head injury when she visted Magnolia Market, the tourist attraction and shop owned by the HGTV couple.

In the lawsuit, Brown claims that she hit her head on the low-hanging steel rods in the building — which are there to hold up the canopies that are attached to the picnic tables — and as a result, she suffered “serious and permanent bodily injuries.”

Brown is seeking compensation for $200,000 — a steep sum, even though Chip and Joanna Gaines have enjoyed a lot of success thanks to Fixer Upper.

What makes this lawsuit so incredible is that this is not the first lawsuit that the couple have been subjected to thanks to Magnolia Market.

According to Wide Open Country‘s latest round of Fixer Upper rumors, just three months ago, Chip and Joanna Gaines were at the receiving end of a lawsuit involving Magnolia Market. This lawsuit was filed by their neighbor, and it involved the land right next to the market in question.

This lawsuit, which is asking for more than a million dollars from the Gaines’, is still pending.

“[The owner of the property] eventually sold the land to Head Properties, LLC, who wanted to charge folks $10 to park on the land and shop at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ store. Negotiations between Chip Gaines and Daron Farmer of Head Properties broke down. So, Chip erected a metal gate that partially blocks access to Farmer’s property. On the one hand, that sounds kind of petty. Farmer argued that the gate illegally restricts access to his property. However, the Gaines’ lawyer says they put up the gate to protect customers. They don’t want Magnolia Market visitors thinking they personally charge a $10 parking fee on the land.”

That hasn’t stopped Chip and Joanna Gaines from trying to capitalize off of the success of both the show and the Magnolia Market. According to the latest Fixer Upper rumors from People Magazine, the Gaines’ have been working overtime to try to draw attention to their market and all the shops within it.

But getting it to meet code wasn’t easy, to say the least.

“Built in 1890, the 1,500 sq.-ft. building wasn’t up to health code standards and used to have bright green walls and crumbling hardwood flooring. Now the shop features a charming marble countertop, exposed antique brick, black accents, and, of course, endless baked goods like Syrian donuts, cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies. “I want it to feel like it’s been around for 100 years,” says Joanna.”

A new episode of Fixer Upper will air on Thursday night on HGTV. Check your local listings for the time and channel.

