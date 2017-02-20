‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: An Old Flame Comes To Nick Viall’s Hotel Tonight

Tonight, one of the final few episodes of Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor will air, and the focus will be on the Hometown Dates. From his experiences in those four locations, Viall will determine who does not make it through to the overnight dates and who will be sent home after a long road. While that is a big deal, ABC is putting a lot of attention onto the fact that something bigger will take place and it will involve an old flame coming to the leading man’s hotel room.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

While many may want to know all the drama and dirt on who goes home, that can be found out by reading the spoilers for episode 8 here. If you’re looking to know more about the out-of-nowhere appearance that ABC teased in last week’s preview, then, keep reading.

People pointed out that even with four women left and the Hometown Dates to come, there is going to be another woman back in Nick’s life. As seen in the preview for this week, there will be a knock on his door, and he will open it with a look of surprise as to who is standing outside in the hall.

Yes, it will be Andi Dorfman from season 10 of The Bachelorette who shows up at Viall’s hotel room door and simply says “Hello Nick” when he opens it for her. There is dramatic music in the preview, and ABC wants you to think this is a big deal but is it really?

For those that may not remember that season, Viall was one of the final two guys going after Andi, and he had to compete with Josh Murray in the season finale. When all was said and done, Josh was chosen, and Nick’s path as runner-up had officially begun and it would continue for years to come.

Has she come back to try and step in the middle of his run at true love?

For as much as ABC wants you to believe that something big is going to happen with Andi showing up tonight, Reality Steve reports that it really isn’t that big of a thing. Reality Steve reports that all she does is show up to give Viall some “advice” on his love life and moving forward with picking the right woman from those remaining.

As reported by Romper, Andi Dorfman is now doing a lot of other things with her life as she is a New York Times bestselling author and moving on from the reality TV world. Sure, that is how she got her start and all of that, but she’s letting life take its own course now, and she is working on a second book.

Earlier previews from this season of The Bachelor showed someone arriving at Viall’s hotel door, but never let it be known as to who it was. Only in recent weeks have they shown Andi’s face, but it really isn’t going to be the dramatic throwdown that many believe it will be.

There is going to be a lot of focus on the Hometown Dates, and actually, that is where it should be for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. Andi Dorfman coming back is going to be no different from years past when past leads or contestants return to give advice and let the bachelor or bachelorette how to do things the right way. Nick Viall only has four women left to choose from, and no matter how ABC makes it seem, Andi is not going to get in the way of his true love.

