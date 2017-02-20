‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Shares Heartfelt Message For Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have gone through many ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules, but currently, their friendship is back on and going strong.

As Schroeder and Doute continue to enjoy one another’s company on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, the fashion blogger and Podcast host has taken to Instagram to wish her co-star and friend a happy birthday with a heartfelt message about their past.

“Dear Ride or Die, we’ve overcome the nearly impossible. People may doubt our [love], and to them: off off,” Stassi Schroeder wrote with a photo collage of herself and Doute. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for being the most protective, generous person I know. One day our friendship will be written about in textbooks (Okay, no it won’t, but whatevs).”

“Thank you for being the Tina Fey to my Amy [Poehler]. Happiest birthday [Kristen Doute]. I love you,” she added.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute started off Vanderpump Rules Season 1 as best friends but after it was revealed that Doute had slept with Schroeder’s former boyfriend, Jax Taylor, they quickly began feuding, and during one particular scene from the show, Schroeder was seen slapping Doute in the face.

After their fight, Stassi Schroeder cut ties with Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and other members of the cast as she chose to quit her job at SUR Restaurant and relocate to New York City, where she began living with Patrick Meagher. At the time, fans and followers of the show believed that Schroeder was done with Vanderpump Rules, but after spending several months in the Big Apple, she returned to Los Angeles with Meagher in tow — just in time to film the third season of Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher were fine with sharing their relationship on social media, but when it came to appearing on the show, Meagher was against the idea and wasn’t so much as talked about until Season 4 when he and Schroeder began experiencing relationship hardships.

After a rough several months, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute began talking to one another once again, and during Season 4, after Schroeder was seen admitting to struggling within her relationship with Meagher, the two women began living together at Doute’s apartment in Los Angeles. Shortly thereafter, Schroeder’s relationship with Meagher came to an end.

As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Stassi Schroeder struggled with her breakup from Meagher and was often seen heartbroken over their split.

Before Stassi Schroeder’s recent post about her friendship with Kristen Doute, Doute spoke out about the time they spent apart.

“I gave [Stassi Schroeder] the space that she needed. It took us about a year and a half to even start talking again, and little-by-little I started reaching out,” Doute explained to AOL at the end of last year. “It made me nervous, but I was willing to accept a rejection if that’s the way she wanted to go with it. I didn’t want to go with her thinking that I didn’t care enough to try. It definitely took some time, and we started talking little-by- little a couple of years ago, eventually when she was able to really get over Jax and not care about him anymore and become self-aware in her own place, she was able to then forgive me. It took time to rebuild that trust, and I tried really hard to prove to her that I was a changed person that she could trust. I’m really grateful that it worked out.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Kristen Doute, tune into tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which airs tonight, February 20, on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]