WWE News: The New Day Announced As The Official Hosts Of WrestleMania 33

As a WWE tag-team, the New Day is an enigma. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods took chicken scratch, and turned it into chicken salad. Before their meteoric rise, the New Day was a sad excuse for a WWE stable. The three men entered together to a choir as their entrance music, proclaimed the greatness of the power of positivity and hoped the WWE Universe would clap alongside them. Big E, Woods and Kingston were supposed to be babyfaces.

However, as history tells us, that’s not how it worked. The charismatic trio almost literally threw away the script from WWE officials. They turned heel, started to use their creativity to their advantage and became one of the most-popular WWE tag-teams of all-time. All of that was during their heel run and when they won the WWE Tag-Team championship, it wasn’t an uphill battle to remain relevant, the New Day came up with new ways to stay in the main event picture and transform who they were on-screen.

As title matches began to increase, the New Day’s title reign got longer and longer. Eventually, Woods, Kingston and Big E were on the cusp of history. It was inevitable after day 400 that the New Day would become the longest-reigning WWE Tag-Team champions in history. They defeated Demolition and officially etched their names in the history books. What made their run legitimate was the list of opponents they defeated.

Cesaro and Sheamus, the League of Nations, Gallows and Anderson, as well as multiple other names were added to their list of victims. Since they lost the belts, however, the New Day hasn’t been as popular and usable as they once were. Many WWE fans believed they would pick up more steam headed into WrestleMania 33. That did not come true on February 20, as the WWE announced the New Day would be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33.

“The Power of Positivity will shine on the biggest night in sports-entertainment. As first reported by TMZ, The New Day will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33. What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

The unfortunate part about all of this lies in the future plans for Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston. Without question, they were able to leave their imprint on the WWE Universe within the last two years. They even beat out John Cena in merchandise sales. Becoming the hosts of WrestleMania just means that WWE Creative has nothing for them at the moment. In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Vince McMahon is still a huge fan of the New Day, but isn’t letting them wrestle at WrestleMania.

The last the WWE had a host for WrestleMania, it was the Rock at WrestleMania 27. He helped the Miz beat John Cena in the main event for the WWE championship. It’s not like they aren’t being pushed as top stars. There will be a new episode of Table for 3 including the New Day. In the ring though, Woods, Big E and Kingston’s new direction leaves a lot to be desired.

Will the WWE have a big plans for them as the hosts of WrestleMania? That’s highly unlikely, unless they force themselves in the WWE Tag-Team championship picture and win the belts for a third time. There is a bright side to this development. At least Flo Rida isn’t hosing WrestleMania 33.

