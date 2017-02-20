Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Take Kids Out For Lunch–Kim Showing Signs Of Stress?

Kim and Kourtney took their kids out for a playdate and lunch on Sunday, but is Kim showing sign of stress? The two moms visited Something’s Fishy in Woodland Hills, California, with Kim’s daughter North and young son Saint, along with Kourtney’s little fashionista Penelope Disick.

North and Penelope show signs of a truly close bond. The two held hands as they left Something’s Fishy, Penelope sporting a plaid tunic, black leggings and a black leather jacket, North in what “appeared to be children’s items from her father’s Adidas range,” The Sun reported.

Family Affair! Kourtney And Kim Kardashian & Kanye West SPOTTED Out With The Kids https://t.co/FVVTabqFPe pic.twitter.com/QhZRfSZZN3 — Ashley Simons (@AshleySurfCA) February 20, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian looked stylish during the outing as well. On of the cutest aspects of her attire? The matching shoes that she and Penelope wore. Besides the shoes, Kourtney donned an all-black outfit, complete with a leather jacket, pants and bag, as well as a black ball-cap. Kourtney’s red and black Louis Vuitton bag is, according to the Concord Register, valued at $1,910 and looked very classy with her sleek black outfit.

Kim, meanwhile, opted for black as well. In addition to tracksuit pants and sneakers, Kim wore a black top a puffy coat. Both sisters stayed shaded behind large black sunglasses.

Kanye West, Kim’s husband, came along with the two sisters on the outing, but seemed a bit distant. While leaving Something’s Fishy, Kanye walked behind Kourtney, Kim and the kids, looking behind him while walking out. The famous rapper wore tracksuit pants with a grey pull-over.

Many are wondering about Kim’s stress levels after the Paris robbery that occurred recently. The incident involved robbers breaking into Kim’s hotel room, holding her at gunpoint and stealing “millions of dollars worth of jewelry,” according to Digital Chew. Some even think that these photos of Kim and Kourtney reveal that the former is definitely still under stress. And they are wondering: is it still the robbery, or could it be the result of marital problems?

As far as residual stress from the robbery goes, Kris Jenner reportedly told Ellen DeGeneres that filming KUWTK had been therapeutic for Kim.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

New photos revealed from the scene of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery: https://t.co/LBaQpZQyfs pic.twitter.com/d5RaKhYCw5 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 20, 2017

Digital Chew reported that Jenner also said that she was not even able to watch the whole video of the robber–saying that it was just to difficult to watch. Nevertheless, she says that Kim has been very brave in the face of the experience.

“I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time, and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it’s just like — ugh — it chokes me up every time to think about it. Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But it’s remarkable to listen to her tell the story, and she does that, moment by moment.”

Hopefully, Kim is not stressing out too much and that her family’s show continues to be therapeutic for her. Pictures of her robbery have emerged, according to Telegraph, providing deeper insight into the star’s tragic ordeal, but fans are wanting for information. Kris Jenner claims that more details on the robbery will be released later on in the season.

