‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Anna Devane Leaving GH?

General Hospital spoilers for Anne Devane (Finola Hughes) have many GH fans asking whether Anna is dying and will be leaving GH along with the actress that plays her, Finola Hughes. Breathe a sigh of relief soap fans because Anna is not leaving General Hospital anytime soon.

Although the Monday, February 20 General Hospital, we saw Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) agonize over the results of Anna’s biopsy before they came to reveal the bad news to Anna and Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough).

Anna Has Cancer!

Anna was stunned with the diagnosis of Polycythemia vera on Monday’s General Hospital. It’s a slow-growing blood cancer where your bone marrow produces too many red blood cells. This makes your blood thicken and causes blood clots, just like the one that made Anna collapse.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that this cancer will not kill Anna, but the disease also cannot be cured. Then again, General Hospital, might have Finn and Griffin come up with a cure that doesn’t exist in the real world. This illness of Anna’s is manageable but serves a higher plot purpose.

Valentin Can’t Stay Away

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has a secret past with Anna, and General Hospital spoilers tease that the random WSB guy that showed up the other day, Karl Browning (J Downing), is not to be trusted. Karl told Anna she put Valentin on a kill list but didn’t tell her why.

Other General Hospital spoilers hint that Karl misled Anna, perhaps to keep Anna and Valentin apart. But Valentin won’t be dissuaded and will be back at Anna’s bedside at General Hospital even though Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) won’t like it one bit. Valentin seems to love Anna.

Anna Devane Not Leaving GH

The diagnosis on Monday’s General Hospital episode was scary, but it also gives us some key information. Anna Devane is not leaving General Hospital. Finola Hughes is here to stay, at least for a while.

Her contract is in good standing according to Michael Fairman who quoted General Hospital boss Frank Valentini saying, “We are thrilled that Genie and Finola will continue to make General Hospital their home for years to come.”

That was from October 2015, when General Hospital confirmed that Finola and Genie Francis (Laura Spencer) had inked long-term deals with ABC. General Hospital contracts are usually one-year minimum, but Valentini’s statement made it sound like a longer deal – years, in fact.

Valentin’s Big Reveal

Anna’s chronic illness is set to heighten the tension and set the stage for a reunion scene with Valentin at General Hospital. Valentin’s dedication and attention will overwhelm Anna according to General Hospital spoilers. This raises questions about their past.

Anna can’t remember much of their past and why she would have ordered the WSB to assassinate Valentin. No doubt all of this will come out soon. General Hospital spoilers predict Valentin will be with Anna and he’ll open up to her as part of this cancer story, which is the other reason for the plot.

General Hospital Public Service

Every year, General Hospital addresses a social issue. One Christmas, they did a guns for cash program, and General Hospital regularly sets up plots to promote Shriners Hospitals for Children. There was the Jake Webber (Hudson West) accident and then Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicolas Bechtel) burns.

This Anna cancer plot is another General Hospital public service opportunity. Midway through Monday’s episode, Finola Hughes did a short PSA for Voices of MPN which is an advocacy group for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, the family of illnesses that has plagued her character.

This plot is the perfect opportunity to keep Robin around for a while but no doubt Griffin will step up to help caretake for Anna since he sees her as a mom figure. There is plenty more to come on this Anna cancer story, but have no fear, the most recent spoilers tell us Anna Devane is not leaving General Hospital.

Just in time — a much needed visit from Robin! #GH is coming up shortly on ABC! @whitewatercrew @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/ceOnYHk1AF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2017

[Featured Image by ABC]