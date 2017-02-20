Nick Viall Reveals Which Contestant Rubbed Him Wrong Way On ‘Bachelor’

Nick Viall is trying to find love as The Bachelor 2017, but he is now revealing that one contestant rubbed him the wrong way from the start. People shared that Nick is now speaking out about this person and they didn’t last long. If you remember, one girl showed up that had a past with Nick. He wasn’t impressed with her at all and only kept her around for a short time on the show.

Nick met Liz at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and they had a one night stand. The two didn’t even exchange numbers and then she showed up on The Bachelor. This wasn’t something that made Nick very happy, and he shared his thoughts.

“She walks in, and then they cut to her interview or testimonial, and she talks about how, while I did recognize her, she was under the impression that I did not, and the subsequently she thought that was cool.”

Nick Viall knew who Liz was right away and he doesn’t sound impressed at all that she didn’t think he did. He wasn’t going to forget someone that he had a one night stand with, but he didn’t expect to see her show up on The Bachelor either. Nick went on to explain more details about how it made him feel.

“I was surprised because I was taken back enough, I was kind of surprised that, if she thought I didn’t remember her — I immediately if I were her would be like, ‘Well, clearly we didn’t have a big connection. And so the reasons why I showed up don’t apply anymore.’ And so that was a strange thing. It certainly made me glad that I made the decision that I did. It rubbed me the wrong way because it sounded a bit game-y to me. I know she was in a tough spot, but it just threw me off.”

Now there is one person that rubbed Nick Viall the right way, and that is Rachel Lindsay. He gave her the first impression rose, but it has already been spoiled that Nick didn’t pick her in the end. Instead, Rachel will be going home soon because she is now The Bachelorette. Us Magazine shared Nick’s thoughts on Rachel being cast to be the next girl handing out roses.

Nick Viall shared that telling Rachel goodbye was one of the most heartbreaking moments of his life. It sounds like it was really hard on him, but she just wasn’t the one. The fact that Rachel is going to have a chance to find love on the show makes Nick really happy, however. Nick said he couldn’t be more excited for her. It does sound like he will be watching her journey and hopes that she finds love. Nick says he is proud and happy to call her his friend. It sounds like these two got really close on the show even though it didn’t work out for them.

Right now, Nick Viall is just a few weeks away from revealing who he finds love with on The Bachelor. The viewers can’t wait to see if he will get his happily ever after. He is down to just four girls, and tonight it is time for the hometown dates.

