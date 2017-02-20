‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Which Actor Said ‘Plot Is So Obvious’?

As we get closer to the premiere of the penultimate season of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, Season 7 spoilers are coming out of the woodwork. Whether it’s because of a concerted effort on the part of the cast and crew to get fans interested in the show or an inadvertent “leak” from a cast member who’s actually promoting another project, the Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers are always abounding. Now, thanks to a few interviews with a minor character, viewers just might see more than a few “obvious” plot points!

Warning: This article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones spoilers.

First, according to the International Business Times’ latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers, Liam Cunningham — who plays Ser Davos on the show — said that the upcoming season has a plot that’s “so obvious” to anyone who’s been watching the show since the beginning. The outlet recently spoke to the actor, who spilled other major spoilers about what fans can expect this season.

“Talking specifically about the female characters of the show, Cunningham said that it is not advisable to take eyes off them because they could poison, stab, burn or find ways to kill other major characters. The actor pointed out that even though the show is set in the fantasy world in a medieval era with a patriarchal society; the most dangerous characters on the show are actually the women.”

Speaking of dangerous women, the latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from the Independent suggest that Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, will be reunited with an old friend in the new season. Fans will recall that for much of the sixth season, Arya spent her time training on Braavos, and she got a lot more than she bargained for.

Now, after her traumatic time on Braavos, Arya is looking to be reunited with some members of her family — namely, her four-legged ones. An eagle-eyed watcher spotted Maisie Williams filming in Calgary, Canada, and a company that specializes in providing wolves for productions noted that Quigley (who plays Jon Snow’s wolf, Ghost) and a new wolf that’s presumed to be Nymeria have been filming together.

“The white wolf is Quigley, who has played Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost since 2015. While the other wolf appears to be a newcomer, it could serve as a very good replacement for the dog that played Arya’s direwolf Nymeria in season one. Nymeria was last spotted en route to King’s Landing after she defended Arya and the butcher’s son from Prince Joffrey.”

Finally, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Raw Story suggest that one of the big things fans will be witnessing is who, ultimately, will ascend the Iron Throne, and the answer isn’t who you might think.

“First, the near-collapse of Lannister rule and central authority in King’s Landing. Cersei’s rule won’t last long. Second, the arrival of Daenerys and her endless horde of Dothraki signals the return of the Targaryens after nearly 20 years—and the dragons after nearly 200. Lastly, the Night King is about to bring down the Wall and invade Westeros with an army of the dead—setting off an epic confrontation between ice and fire.”

What do you think of this latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

