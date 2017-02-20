Lala Kent To Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After ‘Married’ Boyfriend Rumors?

Lala Kent was put through the ringer during Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but could she ultimately return for more drama with her co-stars?

While fans will have to wait and see how much more of Lala Kent is seen during the remaining episodes of the fifth season of the Bravo reality show, the singer and actress may already be plotting her comeback.

“It was a tough season for me,” Lala Kent admitted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Trying to keep a relationship that I love and adore private, but I just feel like … give them Lala! And if Vanderpump is the way to get them, let’s do it. I don’t know.”

Throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s relationship was a hot topic for her co-stars, many of whom suggested that the man she is dating is married producer Randall Emmett. While there has been no solid evidence proving their theory, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have mentioned the name “Randal” on their Twitter pages.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

As for Lala Kent’s potential return to the show, she does not appear to have any interest in rejoining her co-stars for filming on new episodes of the season, but when it comes to the upcoming Season 5 Reunion Special, she seems open to the idea of making an appearance.

“Scheana was trying to talk me into going,” Lala Kent confessed.

Typically, all members of the cast come together at the end of filming to rehash the issues of the season and, at times, resolve their disputes, but when it comes to Lala Kent’s decision, she may not want to expose her private life to the cameras any more than she already has. That said, her former boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, hopes she will attend.

“She should be there,” Vanderpump explained. “I know myself, with Housewives, when I’ve been under pressure, I’ve thought, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna go to the reunion.’ And you saw it, Adrienne [Maloof] didn’t once. I think it’s always good to go and defend yourself, really, because otherwise, somebody fills your void, you know? And [Lala Kent] wouldn’t want her void filled, now would she?”

“No one else can speak for her,” Ariana Madix added. “I think the best way to speak your piece is to show up and say it yourself. Because, I can’t speak for her. You can’t. None of us really know Lala better than she does. So, I think she should face the music and I think it won’t be as bad as she thinks it’ll be.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

While Lala Kent has yet to officially confirm whether or not she will take part in the upcoming Season 5 Reunion Special, she did share a new tweet on February 19, which included a message about having gone “savage” on some people who wronged her.

“Happy Sunday, my babies! [To] those of [you] who have been kind [to] me, I [love you and] I’m grateful. [To] those of [you] who said mean things, [sorry] I had to go savage on [you],” she wrote.

During Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent denied she was involved with a married man after her co-stars called her out for allegedly being a mistress. A short time later, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which Randall Emmett was named as her potential mystery man.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]