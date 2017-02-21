Milo Yiannopoulos Pedophilia Video: Watch These Celebs Praise A Proven Pedophile

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A video has been unveiled showing controversial right-wing journalist Milo Yiannopoulos, who is a victim of pedophilia himself, seemingly defending the practice of adult men engaging in sex acts with young boys.

“I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good h**d if it weren’t for him.”

That comment is what got the conversation going in the direction of pedophilia, and it seems as if Milo himself isn’t as bothered by having been sexually abused by a Catholic priest as one would think.

As you can imagine, the liberal press along with lefty social media is going absolutely bonkers at the prospect that Yiannopoulos is pro-child sex abuse, but this calls for a very unique occasion, because it just so happens that there are multiple celebrities caught on tape praising and expressing regret that a proven pedophile got in trouble for his crimes.

I am not justifying Yiannopoulos’ pedophilia comments, but rather bringing to your attention other high-profile figures who have said and done things no better than Milo, but with not even close to the same amount of backlash.

Roman Polanski, Child Rapist

Before acclaimed actress Meryl Streep was winning Lifetime Achievement Awards and calling out the President of the United States for something he didn’t really do, she was expressing her regretful sorrow for the fact that a director by the name of Roman Polanski was put away for his drugging and raping of a thirteen-year-old girl.

Roman Polanski is not a suspect of child rape. It has been proven he raped this girl, named Samantha Geimer (back then her last name was Gailey), back in the 1970’s.

Polanski directed the films Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, and The Pianist. He won an Academy Award for the latter, but wasn’t able to physically accept the award, as he’d fled the the U.S. 25 years earlier on February 1, 1978 to escape the possibility of prison time. The Academy didn’t let something like drugging and raping a minor influence their decision, and by the reaction of the crowd when he was announced “Best Director” in 2003, they didn’t let his crimes bother them either.

In case you were wondering, that’s Meryl Streep standing on her chair applauding the pedophile director. Apparently she thought a child rapist worthy of the ultimate standing ovation.

Next up is none other than uber-liberal Trump trash-talker Whoopi Goldberg. She’s on video insisting that Roman Polanski’s rape of Samantha Geimer wasn’t “rape rape,” and she also tries to lessen the atrocity of Polanski’s actions by pointing out that there are other places in the world that don’t necessarily view sex with a 13-year-old girl as something worth punishing. In essence, Goldberg sounds exactly like a rape apologist.

I’m sure if Donald Trump had committed actions of pedophilia and been found guilty by a jury of his peers for drugging and raping a pre-pubescent girl, Whoopi would have the exact same opinion on the matter.

Sex in the City star Kim Cattrall is also on video downplaying the seriousness of Roman’s actions. She says she tries to separate a person’s professional life from their personal life, while insinuating that it’s the trial judge (who’s now deceased) who had it out for Polanski, which suggests that Cattrall is under the impression that Roman should have never felt like he had to flee the country. So it seems Cattrall also doesn’t think being an international fugitive is a big deal as long as you were “justified” in your decision to flee.

Do all people attempt to justify and lessen the significance of the bad things someone they admire does? Are these Hollywood celebrities okay with pedophilia when it’s done by someone who they deem as extraordinarily talented? To Meryl Streep, mocking a disabled reporter is cause for great concern and disgust, but not so with child rape?

Back to the issue with Milo Yiannopoulos, it’s possible that because he is a victim of pedophilia himself that he believes he has a certain authority to say what he wants about it. Also, I’m no psychologist, but isn’t it possible that his view of pedophilia is a bit warped because of his experiences with it? It’s safe to say that one does not go through something like that without it having some degree of mental and emotional ramifications later in life.

Additionally, it’s worth noting here that Yiannopoulos is not defending the actions of a person he knows who raped another person he doesn’t know. I believe when he expressed his opinion on pedophilia he believed he was not hurting anyone else by doing so and, like I already mentioned, he likely thought himself entitled to talk about it.

The Milo Yiannopoulos pedophilia controversy is already going against him, as he been disinvited to CPAC, the publishing firm Simon & Schuster have cancelled his book deal and he may even lose his job at Breitbart News.

Wow, I wonder if Meryl Streep, Whoopi Goldberg and Kim Cattrall were as negatively impacted for their apologistic attitude toward someone who they know drugged and raped a helpless underage girl. Why are they allowed to get away with such insensitivity but Milo isn’t?

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]