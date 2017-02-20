Marion Cotillard Comments On Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce

Marion Cotillard is once again facing rumors regarding her alleged involvement in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce. Luckily, however, the rumors are untrue.

Over the weekend, as Jolie spoke about her divorce and custody battle with Pitt publicly for the first time, a report surfaced which suggested that Jolie remained convinced that her soon-to-be ex-husband had reportedly cheated on her with Cotillard as they filmed Allied in London last year.

“Angelina is obsessed with fears that Brad may have cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 41 — even though both Marion and Brad have denied it — and that’s what prompted the break-up in the first place,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 19.

Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt began facing rumors of a possible affair in early 2016, when filming began on their World War II drama, but it wasn’t until after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year that Cotillard chose to speak out against the reports.

“[Brad Pitt] swears blind that he didn’t, but she refuses to believe him — she actually even threw back in face the fact that they met and became close while he was still… married to Jen,” the insider continued.

As fans will recall, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, despite his marriage to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

Following the news of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce, a Page Six report suggested that the alleged affair between Pitt and Marion Cotillard had been confirmed by a private investigator hired by his now-estranged wife. However, according to the Hollywood Life source, Jolie was “using it as a convenient excuse, and that she had wanted to end the marriage for months as they had been fighting a lot towards the end.”

In response to the Hollywood Life report, which suggested that Marion Cotillard was the reason behind Pitt and Jolie’s split, a Gossip Cop report shut down the rumor as false.

On the heels of the recent rumor, Marion Cotillard has spoken out about her supposed ties to the actors’ ongoing divorce and admitted that she didn’t see the cheating scandal coming.

“No, I didn’t,” she said, according to a report by The Independent on February 19. “But I only found out he was getting divorced when I was already getting dragged into the story. Everything happened at the same time. Like, they announced they got divorced, and… immediately people started to try to find out why.”

A short time after the split was confirmed, Marion Cotillard took to her Instagram page, where she shot down the idea that she and Pitt were involved in an affair and revealed that she was still currently dating and expecting her second child with partner Guillaume Canet.

Although Marion Cotillard attempted to silence the rumor with her post, her movie with Pitt suffered. As The Independent‘s article explained, Paramount attempted to promote the turbulent love story of Allied during the very public end of Brad Pitt’s marriage, but unfortunately, the result was an alleged PR meltdown, which essentially “ruined the release of the movie completely,” according to Marion Cotillard.

“I loved that movie,” Marion Cotillard sighed. “I think it’s a beautiful story. But we didn’t do anything in the press at all in the [United States]. No magazines, no TV, nothing… It’s a love story, and we should have talked about it this way, but they freaked out and tried to turn it into an action movie, which it is not at all.”

In her Instagram post last year, Marion Cotillard expressed sadness over what Brad Pitt was going through and wished her co-star and his estranged wife peace in their tumultuous moment.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]