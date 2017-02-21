Taeyeon, SNSD Leader, To Release First Studio Album ‘My Voice’ Featuring ‘Fine’

Just last weekend, Taeyeon — the leader of So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD or SoShi) better known as Girls’ Generation and soloist — made her first comeback for 2017, a single titled “I Got Love.” For K-pop fans, especially those who are Sones or Taegangers, the official fan clubs for Girls’ Generation and Taeyeon respectively, it was a wait worth waiting for as Taeyeon dazzled them in a smooth jazz track that showed off her sultry, sexy side. Reportedly, it was so popular that Taeyeon broke the record for the most views for a song by a Korean female soloist within its first 24 hours on YouTube, a record she previously set.

However, K-pop fans would get one more big surprise pertaining to “I Got Love” as the song is a pre-release track for Taeyeon’s upcoming studio album, the first as a soloist. We now know that it is called My Voice and the featured title track song is titled “Fine.”

The news that “I Got Love” was a pre-release track was known since five days ago when Taeyeon and SM Entertainment dropped teaser images for it prior to release. At the time, very little was known about the upcoming full-length studio album. We got that information just yesterday when AllKpop revealed its title will be My Voice featuring the title track song “Fine.” It will also include other songs of various genres including pop ballads, pop R&B, and PBR&B. SM Entertainment expects that by having a wide range of genres will show the full extent of Taeyeon’s singing.

???? #FINE A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

To help continue build hype for the upcoming My Voice, Taeyeon and SM Entertainment released a brand new set of teaser images still for “I Got Love,” but also promoted “Fine” and My Voice. According to Soompi, they were revealed by SM Entertainment and Taeyeon on their official social media accounts. One was released on SM Entertainment’s official Twitter account while the others were released on Taeyeon’s official Instagram account.

And just today, more information about My Voice was released including the official track song list and the release date. There will be 12 songs on the list for digital version of the album with a 13th song available only on the hardcopy version. Along with “Fine” and “I Got Love,” the other listed songs are “Cover Up,” “Feel So Fine,” “I’m OK,” “Time Lapse,” “Sweet Love,” “When I Was Young,” “Lonely Night,” “Love In Color,” “Fire,” and “Eraser.” Kenzie, one of the most popular SM Entertainment composers responsible for songs by BoA, Super Junior, TVXQ, Shinee, f(x), Red Velvet, EXO, NCT, and Girls’ Generation, will be working on some of the songs too.

Taeyeon might be the first of certain Girls’ Generation members to release a full-length studio album. It is possible that others will be pushed out prior to August right before the decade anniversary of Girls’ Generation takes place this year. Ten years ago, Taeyeon made her debut in K-pop as the leader of Girls’ Generation with the song “Into the New World.” For those who saw the music video at the time, like I did, it is easy to see how far K-pop has come. We won’t know if this will happen or not until after Taeyeon releases My Voice.

My Voice is set to release on February 28 at midnight KST. With eight more days left, seven for those living in the Americas, we expect to see more teasers including the music video snippet for “Fine.”

[Featured Image by SM Entertainment/Taeyeon’s Official Website]