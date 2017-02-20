‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: Noah Brown’s Girlfriend Reveals Real Name And More

The ever-persistent Alaskan Bush People rumors about the show’s fakeness refuse to die despite all efforts to prove otherwise. But now, there’s a whole new set of problems that the Brown family are facing, and once again, the Brown family and their associates are back in court!

That’s the word according to Radar Online, whose latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors talk about how Noah Brown’s girlfriend, Rhain Merrill, has gone to court to try to change her name.

Rhain went to court to officially become known as Rhain Merrill. Rhain, who is known as Rhain Alicia on the show, was born Ruth Merrill before she assumed a new identity in Alaska.

And there’s another reason that Rhain wanted to change her name. According to the site’s Alaskan Bush People rumors, Rhain and Noah have secretly, but officially, tied the knot!

No word yet on the validity of this rumor, but there’s enough evidence to suggest that the name change to assume her new husband’s last name will happen sooner rather than later, and yes, it will cost Rhain another $150 for the change to be official.

Alaskan Bush People Fake: Bam Plays Arcade, Drives & Uses A Cellphone https://t.co/YonPlcqnyM pic.twitter.com/qDxdUoFZfs — Tech PLZ (@TechPLZTm) February 9, 2017

Meanwhile, according to Alaska Dispatch News’s latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown has officially left the show. This is a rumors report that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of the show, as “Bam Bam” was recently spotted in New York City living the city life.

But the report on why he ultimately left the show is a bit of a shock to anyone who follows the Brown family’s escapades. Presumably, he left the show to find a wife, but the real story is, not only did he already have a girlfriend, but the girlfriend was a producer hired by the Discovery Channel to film the show.

“He even got some romantic advice from an old friend of his parents, who tells him that cooking and skinning deer is more important than how a woman is ‘in the sack.’ So he decides to travel to the Lower 48 to find a wife to cook and skin deer with him. However, according to the internet (i.e., his Facebook page), he already had a lady. And that lady was a field producer on ‘Alaskan Bush People.’ I’m sad that Discovery Channel didn’t show this romance unfolding for the cameras, because that would be way more interesting than watching them try to resurrect a wind turbine.”

The Alaskan Bush People look like they would rather be inside playing WoW or D&D instead of living in a bush pic.twitter.com/MjZf8sQzgJ — cheyenne spencer (@chey_ennee) January 28, 2017

Finally, according to Traveler’s Today’s latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors, even more evidence is emerging of the show’s fakeness, although that hasn’t stopped people from watching the show. The latest round of proof that they offer about the show’s fakeness is the fact that the Brown family was caught playing video games at an arcade — and seeming to do quite well for themselves! This is certainly not something that they would know, naturally, if they were truly raised in the so-called “Alaskan Bush” like they claim to have been.

What do you think of this latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors? Do you believe that the show is fake?

Leave your thoughts about the latest Alaskan Bush People rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by The Discovery Channel]