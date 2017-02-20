Camila Cabello Shoots First Solo Music Video With Pitbull, J. Balvin In Miami

Camila Cabello has already moved on and forward after splitting from her girl group, Fifth Harmony, in December. The singer was spotted in Miami shooting her first solo music video with Pitbull and J. Balvin.

The song is a collaboration with artists Pitbull and J. Balvin, according to MTV News.

On Saturday of this past weekend, Cabello uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram posing with the Cuban flag.

The 19-year-old singer looked glamorous on the set in all white with a pair of strappy, red heels.

Camila Cabello has certainly been busy in the recent months that she split from Fifth Harmony.

The singer did a collaboration with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, for “Bad Things,” which became an instant hit.

It was only days ago that Cabello released her “Love Incredible” track with Cashmere Cat.

Cabello’s collaboration with Pitbull and J. Balvin is titled “Hey Mama,” according to the fan site, Pitbull Updates.

The song will reportedly be featured in the upcoming eighth Fast and Furious movie, The Fate of the Furious.

Cabello shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the music video shoot on Twitter and Instagram. Some clips of the song can be heard in her videos.

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 17.

Cabello has proven that she will have a successful solo music career a mere few months after leaving Fifth Harmony.

The talented singer, who competed on the U.S. version of X Factor, told Seventeen in her first magazine interview since the split that she did not feel like she could really express herself the wy she wanted to in the female pop group.

“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

Nevertheless, the singer wished nothing but the best for her former music group in the March/April magazine issue.

“I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

Despite her growing popularity, the former Fifth Harmony singer said that she had been “trying to stay away from social media for almost two years now” because of the negativity that exists online.

However, Cabello did admit that she loves and appreciates receiving so much support from her fans. At an emotional point, it was “encouraging” for her to see.

Camila Cabello’s Seventeen March/April cover issue hits newsstands on Tuesday, February 21.

