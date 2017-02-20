Jax Taylor Attends Kristen Doute’s Birthday With Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated the birthday of Kristen Doute over the weekend.

Along with the majority of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Brian Carter and Peter Madrigal, Taylor and Cartwright celebrated Doute’s 34th birthday at the Bowlmor Lanes in Santa Monica, California.

“Another successful bday down the drain sorry [Tom Schwartz] on the last one I cut you out!! [Bowlmor Lanes] happy bday [Kristen Doute] #pumprules,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Throughout the night, Jax Taylor and his co-stars shared photos of the birthday girl and her friends.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for nearly two years and last week, while celebrating Valentine’s Day, Taylor shared a throwback photo of himself and Cartwright at the W Hotel in Hollywood, California.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this gem!! I love very much! I know I am handful but I am your handful!! #happyvalentinesday @bncartwright,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo below.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another in early 2015 and after Cartwright moved to Los Angeles to be with him, she attempted to get a job at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed. Although Cartwright failed to impress boss Lisa Vanderpump, she joined the cast of the show and continued to film with her boyfriend until Vanderpump ultimately brought her aboard as a waitress at the West Hollywood restaurant.

Since joining the show in 2015, Brittany Cartwright has continued to get close to her co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix, and when it comes to the future, Bravo fans may be seeing a lot more of her and Jax Taylor. Although nothing has been confirmed quite yet, rumors have been swirling in regard to a possible spinoff series featuring Taylor and Cartwright since last fall.

Bravo “started filming a new show for Jax and GF Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” TMZ revealed to readers earlier this year.

According to the report, the show is expected to focus on Brittany Cartwright’s family’s marriage pressures. While Jax Taylor has made it clear that he isn’t ready to marry his girlfriend yet, her family is reportedly hoping to see them settle down and tie the knot.

Although Jax Taylor has said in the past that he is not open to the idea of marriage, he has since had a change of heart and recently revealed that while he isn’t ready to walk down the aisle yet, he hasn’t completely ruled out the concept.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor explained to Bravo’s the Daily Dish in November of last year. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as well as the rest of their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Lily Lawrence/Getty Images]