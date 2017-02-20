Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Odds Favor Broncos — Are Cardinals, Texans In Play?

Two weeks removed from Super Bowl 51, the NFL rumors are just as strong as they were in mid January, especially when it comes to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. When and where the Cowboys quarterback will end up is anyone’s guess, but if Romo is released and not traded, look for several teams to jump in and make the former Dallas starter an offer.

While it hasn’t been much of a secret that Romo has had interest in playing for certain teams if he were to be traded, with the Denver Broncos being one of the teams topping the list, Denver General Manager John Elway has said that he has no interest in trading for the veteran signal caller. However, if Romo is released, that may change everything.

In fact, several sports books have the Broncos favored as the top team Romo may end up playing for in 2017.

CBS Sports indicates that of the six teams listed at online sportsbook Bookmaker.eu, the Denver Broncos are the favorites to have Romo on their roster for the 2017 season. Hey, the Broncos just hired a new coach in Vance Joseph, so why not get a new quarterback as well?

Denver is an odd team in the fact that they are are truly a team that could reach the AFC Championship game next season due to the fact that they have an incredible defense, but it is the offense that has failed to produce in 2016. Trevor Siemian did a nice job in his first season at QB for the Broncos, but adding Romo to this offense could help the young Siemian develop, not to mention it could put Denver right back in the big game next February.

The other five teams listed at Bookmaker include the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Yes, Dallas is actually on the odds board.

You can throw Dallas and the 49ers off the list. There is no way that Romo is staying in Big D, and if Romo heads to San Francisco, well that would be just downright shocking. As for Kansas City, it seems hard to think the Chiefs would bring in a new quarterback when they have one of the best QBs they have had in nearly a decade in Alex Smith.

The Bears may have an outside shot with Romo’s ties to Illinois, but even that may be stretching it. It seems like common sense would dictate that Romo, if released, would choose between Denver, Houston, or even possibly a team that’s not on Bookmaker’s list — the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans and Cardinals have a lot to offer Romo in the fact that they both have teams ready to win now and they both have top-notch defenses.

The only problem is that both Arizona and Houston have high-priced quarterbacks already. Houston signed Brock Osweiler to a $72 million deal just one year ago, and as FanSided indicates, the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to bring back long-time starter Carson Palmer for the 2017 season.

It is hard to imagine that the Cardinals would throw their hat into the mix for Romo this summer after confirming Palmer will return to the club this fall.

So would either team actually bring in Romo this offseason? The plot continues to thicken.

One thing is clear: Tony Romo is only going to a team that obviously wants him there and gives him the starting job as quarterback. Secondly, the team must have a shot to win in 2017.

Where do you think Tony Romo will play in 2017?

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]