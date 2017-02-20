Mandy Moore Boyfriend 2017: ‘This Is Us’ Shippers Will Be Disappointed

Does Mandy Moore have a boyfriend in 2017? It’s a sad news day for all of you This Is Us shippers who were really hoping that Mandy Moore was dating her co-star and on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia! Many fans had no idea that Moore was dating someone at the moment, but the truth of the matter is that she’s had a boyfriend — the same boyfriend — since 2015!

According to MTV News, Mandy Moore has been dating Taylor Goldsmith, the lead singer of Dawes. In fact, Moore recently starred in the music video for the song “Roll With The Punches,” in which she plays opposite her boyfriend in a song about a break-up.

“The song is about a breakup, so Goldsmith hires a construction company to slowly — painfully! — split apart everything he once shared with Moore. One by one, their belongings are physically sawed in half: a guitar, a couch, a bed,” reports MTV News.

Taylor Goldsmith recently chatted with Entertainment Weekly about filming the music video with his girlfriend and complimented her acting skills in the process!

“Even though we were just making a music video, spending the whole day pretending like we were in the midst of a separation was sort of a drag. At least on camera. Luckily, she’s as pro as someone could be so it was pretty easy to switch back into laughs and hanging out while they were setting up other shots,” Goldsmith said.

Check out the “Roll With The Punches” music video below.

Many fans started Googling “Mandy Moore boyfriend 2017” after she posted an Instagram story and mentioned her “bae.” While many were hoping and praying that Moore and Ventimiglia were a real-life couple, it turns out that their on-screen chemistry ends there. While the two have become great friends (as evidenced by Moore’s social media accounts), they aren’t romantically linked off screen.

Milo Ventimiglia, however, is currently (believed to be) single.

The This Is Us shippers have been heard, however, and back in October, Milo was asked about dating Mandy Moore in real life. According to E! News, Milo had nothing but wonderful things to say about his on-screen wife — but he also said that he’d never date one of his co-stars.

“Mandy is one of the kindest, most amazing performers and women I’ve met in my life. She is exactly as I’d heard. She is amazing,” he said. He was then asked about dating someone he works with (since he has done so a couple of times previously) and his response was pretty funny.

“Bad idea—don’t sh*t where you eat,” he said.

If you’ve been a fan of Milo for the majority of his career, you probably know that he dated two of his co-stars. There were huge sparks between him and his Heroes co-star, Hayden Panettiere, back in the day. Milo also dated Alexis Bledel after meeting her on the set of Gilmore Girls.

And while he might be living the single life without a co-star in his heart, Milo gave some pretty good dating advice.

“Be yourself. If you guys click—great. If you don’t, it’s ok. You’re not supposed to be with one another. [Once you’re in a relationship] contribute as much as you’d like to take. That might be a good thing. Don’t just take, take, take, take, take—give, give, give, give,” he said.

Did you know that Mandy Moore had a boyfriend? Were you hoping that she and Milo had a thing in real life?!

