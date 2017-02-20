Mama June Weight Loss Pictures To Be Revealed Soon, Throws Shade At Sugar Bear

Mama June’s weight loss pictures are still being kept under tight wraps, even as fans wait for her new show to debut on WEtv this Friday. Meanwhile, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is throwing shade at her ex-husband, with whom she’s trying to co-parent their daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, as well as trying to put the pieces back together following a sexual abuse scandal. All in all, it’s looking like a busy week for fans who want Mama June news.

Still Waiting For Those Weight Loss Pictures

In case you’re not aware, Mama June Shannon, who at one time weight close to (or in excess of) 400 pounds, has dropped a considerable amount of weight. Specifically, she underwent weight loss surgery, which will be documented on her new WEtv show Mama June: From Not To Hot.

Mama June Begins Her Full-Body Transformation in New ‘From Not to Hot’ Trailer https://t.co/YDXc4BNKBt pic.twitter.com/6OTL90fbqa — Papa Razzi (@trashmag) February 10, 2017

In Mama June: From Not To Hot, over the course of seven one-hour episodes, fans will get to see Mama June transform from an overweight, emotionally-damaged woman to a strong, confident woman who may finally be turning the corner on her battle with her weight. Her kids are both happy for her and worried.

Eldest daughter Pumpkin, for example, tells her, “I don’t want you to look different!”

“I know ya’ll are worried about me not coming back,” Mama June says.

Unfortunately for fans, WEtv is being pretty strict about revealing photos of the new Mama June to the media in advance of the show. About all fans can see are brief screenshots of a slimmer Mama June, such as in the YouTube screenshot below.

Throwing Shade At Ex-Husband “Sugar Bear”

Besides her excess pounds, Mama June’s weight loss transformation also represents a personal transformation as well. With the help of follow-up care and therapy after her weight loss surgery, Mama June will put some past personal ugliness behind her. As you may or may not be aware, the father of Honey Boo Boo, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, cheated on Mama June, and the couple have gotten divorced.

Now, Mama June tells Radar Online, she and Sugar Bear aren’t seeing eye to eye when it comes to co-parenting 11-year-old Honey Boo Boo (Alana).

“Sugar Bear is making his own decisions and he’s making his own bed, and he’s going to have to answer to his actions later on with Alana!”

She’s also not impressed with Sugar Bear’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb.

“I’m just gonna say, she is his type of woman… Let’s put it that way. Being bigger. Just everything. He likes bigger girls, like bigger in weight.”

Putting The Sexual Abuse Scandal Behind Her

You may remember that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the show that first put the Shannon family into the public eye, was canceled in 2014 after news broke that Mama June was dating a convicted sex offender, Mark McDaniel. Making matters worse, one of McDaniel’s victims was none other than Mama June’s oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who was 8-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse. The relationship between Mama June and McDaniel eventually led to Anna and June being estranged from one another.

Now, as Radar Online reports, Anna and June have patched things up.

“Anna and I, we are good. We talk now. I’ve seen her here and there, and she’s come over my house and stayed over.”

It looks like Mama June’s weight loss surgery isn’t just about losing weight, but about a total personal transformation, outside and inside.

Mama June: From Not to Hot debuts Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]