Scheana Marie Reveals New Boyfriend’s Name As Mike Shay Divorce Plays Out?

Scheana Marie is seeing someone new after splitting from Mike Shay just months ago.

Earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she confirmed that she was dating again — and revealed that her mystery man had actually been in the clubhouse with her as she filmed her interview.

During the show, Scheana Marie spoke about her new man but didn’t reveal his name. Weeks later, she’s been accused of leaking his name on her Snapchat account.

According to a series of new tweets, Scheana Marie accidentally revealed the name of her mystery man during a recent video clip — and he isn’t Mike Comrie, the ex-husband of Hilary Duff. Although previous reports linked Scheana Marie to the former professional hockey player, who was recently accused of rape, “Mike” was reportedly not the name mentioned in the reality star’s recent post.

“YAASSS! [Scheana Marie] Just heard your man’s name in your snap. I knew it was him. Congrats girl he’s and you seem so happy! #pumprules,” a fan wrote on Twitter days ago.

“Wait you did!? Haha. Whoops!” Scheana Marie responded.

After Scheana Marie posted her reply to the fan, several others tweeted to the woman wanting to know more. However, the woman wasn’t ready to reveal what name it was that she heard. Instead, she denied that Mike Comrie was the man named in the video.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed they were parting ways in December of last year after months of rumors claiming Shay might have fallen off the wagon after months of sobriety.

In a statement to Us Weekly, they said, “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship.”

Also in their statement to the magazine, Scheana Marie claimed that the majority of the speculation into her and Shay’s relationship had been “misguided.”

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the former couple concluded.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay first faced rumors of a split in November of last year. At the time, a TMZ report claimed the reality stars were on the express train to spiltsville after Shay allegedly disappeared with their money. According to sources close to Scheana Marie, the Vanderpump Rules star became concerned after her husband failed to return home one Wednesday night last year and found the behavior increasingly odd because her friend had just passed away and she was quite upset about the loss.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules saw during Season 4 that Mike Shay has a history with prescription drugs. When Scheana Marie was unable to reach him, she cut off his credit cards which reportedly prompted him to clear out their joint checking account days later.

Although Mike Shay claims he’s been sober since January of last year, Scheana Marie felt he was off the wagon at the time. Weeks later, she decided to pull the plug on their marriage after just over two years. Meanwhile, he took to Instagram to proclaim he was still sober and assure fans that he hadn’t gone missing.

“Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us,” he wrote at the time.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Shay, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which air on Bravo tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]