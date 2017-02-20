Kim Kardashian’s Mom, Kris Jenner: I Changed The Locks When Kim Moved Out

Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, is certainly happy her daughter Kim and her husband Kanye West finally moved out of her house. So happy, that when Kim and Kanye finally moved out, Kris “locked the doors and changed the locks”, as she half jokingly tells Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview. Kris also opened up about Kim Kardashian’s violent robbery, and how she can’t stop crying whenever she hears her daughter talk about it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West moved into Kris Jenner’s house at the end of last year, as The Daily Mail reported, following Kim’s Paris robbery and Kanye’s mental breakdown. Even though the two have bought a Bel-Air mansion last year, they ended up living with Kris again at her mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Reportedly, 36-year-old Kim Kardashian did not feel safe staying at the Bel Air mansion alone, following her violent robbery, while Kanye was busy touring the country.

Kim Kardashian’s mom’s house resides in a gated community with maximum security, which was perfect for Kim at the time. The house was also big enough to fit Kim and Kanye’s children, North and Saint, with a swimming pool to keep everyone happy.

But every bird needs to leave the nest, eventually, and Kim and Kanye finally moved back into their own home. 61-year-old Kris Jenner was featured as a guest on The Ellen Show, and spoke about her feelings now that Kim and Kanye are out of the house.

“I locked all the doors and changed the locks… I’m afraid – are they coming back? They moved to their home in Bel-Air. And I said to her, ‘I kind of forgot you had a house across town. You should have been living there the whole time!'”

Kim Kardashian’s mother also jokingly admitted that she has no idea why the two lived with her even though they had a house across town – but then managed to come up with a good reason – she apparently makes a great breakfast.

In another clip from The Ellen Show, Kris Jenner also spoke about Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in October, 2016 – and how it will be featured in the upcoming season of the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the robbery, which took place during Kim Kardashian’s visit to Paris Fashion Week, armed robbers disguised as police officers and wearing ski masks managed to tie Kim up in her hotel room. Being well prepared in advance, the robbers stole Kim’s engagement ring along with other jewelry, all valued at several million dollars. The robbers were eventually apprehended and charged by the French authorities.

According to Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris, the filming of the show shortly after the robbery, was very helpful for Kim.

“We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through. And now we just started seeing some of the stuff that had come out of those days, and no one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical. I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But its remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that… moment by moment.”

Being Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner understandably says that she was crying as she watched the clips of Kim describing her robbery. In fact, it was so upsetting to her, that she couldn’t even watch the whole thing.

“It was such an upsetting time”, Kris explains, “And something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it chokes me up every time to think about it.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 13 is expected to return in March.

