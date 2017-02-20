Apple March Event Details: iPad Pro 2, 128GB iPhone SE, And Red iPhone 7 [Rumor]

This coming March, Apple will host a launch event to showcase its new products. The rumor mill has it that aside from a slew of new iPads, namely the iPad Pro 2, Apple is also set to launch a refreshed model of the iPhone SE with a 128-gigabyte variant. As the anonymous report claims, there is also the possibility of a red iPhone 7 during the launch.

All the speculations were fueled after Japanese website Mac Otakara released information that Apple will launch a 128GB iPhone SE, possibly a red iPhone 7, and a better iPad Pro 2 during its upcoming March event. According to the site, the next iPad Pro series will have the addition of a bezel-less screen as the Barclays analyst has first predicted. By the end of March 2017, consumers may see several variants of the iPad Pro 2 with a 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch screen. The iPad Pro sporting a 7.9-inch and 10.5-inch display might also make its debut by May this year.

Second report of red iPhone 7, along with 128GB iPhone SE, at March iPad event https://t.co/2s7JSwbSZF pic.twitter.com/NkYRRdWHIY — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) February 20, 2017

Aside from the possible release of the iPad Pro and iPad Pro 2 models, Apple may also release a new iPhone SE with a whopping 128GB memory capacity. A red iPhone 7 is also rumored to be released, although it is still unclear whether it will be the iPhone 7 or the upcoming iPhone 7s, which might be launched later this year. Apple’s decision of changing the usual color of its handsets might be a good way to maximize sales during the mid-product cycle, especially with the anticipated refresh of the handset.

In other news, Mac Rumors added that if the reports are accurate, the iPad Mini 4 is likely to get refreshments in the form of the 7.9-inch iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, is also rumored to have an edge-to-edge display sans the Home button and the same footprint with the 9.7-inch model. The only difference is that the top bezel of the iPad Pro would remain to make space for the FaceTime camera in front and is likely to be slimmer compared to models released earlier.

On top of that, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 will feature a True Tone display, similar to the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro model with an advanced four-channel ambient light sensor. There will also be a 12-megapixel shutter on the rear. The smaller iPad Pro model will have the same True Tone display feature and rear camera with the addition of True Tone flash and iSight camera. The smaller iPad Pro is also equipped with four speakers and Smart Connector feature.

Late last year, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple is planning to launch several iPad Pro models. Bigger models such as the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are likely to have the Apple A10X processor that is a lot faster than the A9X chip that Apple might use in the budget 9.7-inch iPad Pro model.

Apple Insider also noted that the possibility of an iPhone SE with a 128GB variant from the maximum 64GB capacity available right now would be a surprise. This is because Apple claimed that they have no plans to refresh their little handset in 2017. The iPhone SE might get a bump on its memory upon the launch event this March, but it is likely to get stuck with an A9 process and no 3D Touch display. Lastly, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are more likely to sport the red color instead of the earlier iPhone 7 released in September of last year.

If all goes well, the upcoming March event might be held at Apple’s “spaceship” Campus 2. If that happens, the launch will be a debut event for the tech giant’s new corporate headquarters. The company is also likely to unveil the 12-inch MacBook with an updated Retina display as well as new bands for Apple Watches during the event.

What do you think of these rumors so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]