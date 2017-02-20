Drake & Jennifer Lopez Slammed For ‘Fake’ Romance As They Prep New Duet

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are facing serious backlash for what fans are claiming was their “fake” relationship as they gear up to drop their new duet.

A number of social media users hit back at Jennifer and Drake on social media, blasting the former couple for what they alleged was their “fake” romance which hit the headlines from December 2016 until earlier this month, when Us Weekly claimed the couple’s romance had “died down” after around two months of dating.

Social media users were quick to slam Drake and Jennifer’s romance by alleging that their dating was “fake” amid reports the musicians are currently prepping their rumored new single, which it’s thought could have been the main reason Lopez and the rapper first spotted out and about together in December, sparking weeks of dating rumors.

“[Jennifer] and Drake really think we believed this their fake relationship. Why are you giving statements?,” Twitter user @Tobey_O hit back while accusing JLo and the rapper of being in a “fake” relationship, while @LisaMcCray claimed that “Drake and JLo had to stop their fake relationship because no one cared.”

“[Jennifer,] what’s all this talk about a fake relationship with Drake?” @kanevskyjr added amid the “fake” relationship allegations surrounding Lopez and Rihanna’s former boyfriend. “[You] need a normal relationship with a regular guy from the block.”

“That relationship between Drake & JLo was so d**n fake,” @Forever_DesiRay then tweeted of Lopez and the “Hotline Bling” musician after Jennifer suffered a few awkward moments at the hands of Drake and ex-girlfriend Rihanna at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. “Drake be in relationships for like 2 weeks,” they added amid the backlash.

The latest round of fake relationship accusations and backlash comes after Hollywood Life recently claimed that Jennifer and Drake are allegedly in the process of getting ready to drop their duet for the world to hear, claiming that Lopez and her rumored former boyfriend actually recently sent the track back to the studio to have more work put into their impending duet.

“As far as the track they were working on together is concerned, Lopez and Drake did work in the studio for a song they want to release together,” a source confirmed of JLo’s new collaboration but claimed it could still be a while until Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s duet hits the airwaves.

“Neither of the perfectionists are super happy with the results so far,” continued the insider of Jennifer and Drake’s duet. “They are sending the song back to their producers to rework the lyrics and beat. Both [Jennifer] and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash.”

Lopez previously confirmed that she and Drake had been working on a duet together last month, which first sparked speculation that Jennifer and the rapper’s relationship may have been a publicity stunt.

“[Drake] just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Lopez said of the duet in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which got fans accusing JLo of being in a “fake” relationship with the star to promote their upcoming song. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” Jennifer added of the duet.

But as the release of Jennifer and Drake’s duet grows closer, this certainly isn’t the first time Lopez and Drake have been accused of being in a fake publicity stunt relationship to promote the song.

Page Six alleged weeks before Lopez confirmed that she and Drake were working on a duet that their relationship was supposedly “fake,” claiming that Jennifer and her rumored new man were spotted out and about and cuddling on Instagram to create buzz for the duet.

“It is believed they are using their chemistry to sell their new record,” a source said, accusing Jennifer and Drake of leaking video footage from an apparent pretend prom, which may have actually have been the music video for the song.

“Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song,” the site’s inside source noted, alleging that Lopez and Drake’s “relationship is fake” and “is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together.”

Page Six’s source then claimed at the time that if Lopez and the rapper were really dating that they would have been “way more private about it” than they were while flaunting their supposed romance earlier this year.

Drake’s ex-girlfriend Rihanna also allegedly got in on the publicity stunt accusations, supposedly accusing Lopez and her team of orchestrating a “media scam” by appearing to date Drake.

Do you think Drake and Jennifer Lopez were caught in a “fake” relationship to promote their upcoming duet?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]