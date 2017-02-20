Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie 2017 Dating Rumors Persist Post-Divorce

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dating other people in 2017? Months after the former couple announced their split, several outlets have reported that both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have moved on from one another and that they have both found something special in someone else.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt has been linked to actress Kate Hudson for the past few weeks. There have been numerous reports that the two have been having “secret rendezvous” and that they’ve been hooking up quietly. Sources have even gone so far as to say that Kate Hudson talked about their hookup at a Golden Globes after-party last month. At the time, it was reported that both Brad and Kate attended the Globes but that they chose to arrive separately as to not let anyone in on their secret romance.

How about Angelina Jolie in 2017? Well, there have been quite a few dating rumors about the actress over the past several weeks. The most prominent one suggests that she has been hooking up with her former Girl, Interrupted co-star, Jared Leto.

“Jared and Angelina had a very casual relationship years and years ago, it was a friends-with-benefits situation. It might have turned into more but Jared was too noncommittal at the time, he just wasn’t ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina. Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared always had regrets about letting her slip away,” a source reportedly told Hollywood Life.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the Angelina Jolie/Jared Leto 2017 dating chatter. Just last week, Gossip Cop rated the news a “0” on their 1-10 rumor scale and referred to the report as “fake news.”

“No outlet has ever legitimately reported on Jolie and Leto dating back in the day, and that HollywoodLies wants readers to believe the online publication suddenly got this big, real scoop is laughable. It’s also pathetic. These manufactured posts are transparent, and Gossip Cop is committed to holding the webloid accountable for spreading such fake news.”

The only Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie news in 2017 that is worth mentioning is the recent interview that Jolie gave when she opened up about the couple’s divorce. While the media has tried their hardest to paint a nasty picture of post-married life for Brad and Angelina, the actress says that she and Brad are still very close, according to The Huffington Post.

“It was a very difficult time,” Jolie said. “We are a family, and we always will be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she added.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fairly quiet in 2017, trying to navigate life after being together for over a decade. Dating rumors will continue to circulate for each of the actors mainly because they are both so high-profile. The two will try to stay under the radar for a while but the day will indeed come when they both find love again — and the world can’t wait to see who these two decide to date next.

Do you think Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will move on quickly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

