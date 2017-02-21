Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson Reportedly Enjoying Secret Romance As She Sings Of Love

For months, in the wake of Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie, reports have linked the actor to Kate Hudson. Kate recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show to dish on dating, and Hudson also turned to social media to sing about love, causing new speculation that when it comes to thoughts of love, it’s Brad she has in mind.

Noting that Kate appears determined to keep her alleged romance with Pitt under cover, Yahoo speculated that her recent Valentine’s Day tribute was for Brad.

Hudson flaunted her strong singing voice in sharing a Valentine’s Day video in which she crooned Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” for a mystery recipient.

“We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤’s! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours.”

Helping to support the “we” in the song, Kate was joined by one of her sons, 13-year-old Ryder. The teenager cued his mom to form a heart shape with her hands during the tune.

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤'s! Happy Valentine's Day from our fam to yours ???? A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

But there’s more than a love song that’s caused rumors to soar that Kate is involved with Brad Pitt. It all began at the Golden Globes award show when Hudson allegedly was overheard telling groups of pals about her romance with Pitt.

Dishing with one group at a Golden Globes after-party, Kate reportedly informed her friends that she and Brad had met up on “several occasions” following his breakup from Angelina Jolie. Although Pitt and Hudson weren’t seen together at the party, she was seen involved in an “intimate” chat with Brad’s agent prior to leaving the bash in a car with a license plate matching the one in which Pitt traveled.

Adding to the rumors that Kate and Brad are romantically involved, a former bodyguard of Pitt’s, Kris Herzog, offered a hint that the two had been hooking up since his split from Angelina Jolie.

“They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating,” said Kris.

An insider quoted by Yahoo took it one step further by identifying Hudson as the “mystery woman” involved with Pitt.

“Kate is Brad’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.”

As for confirming that she and Pitt are romantically involved, however, it didn’t happen when Hudson visited Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. The actress did dish on her views on dating, however, noted the Daily Mail.

Kate, 37, sported a sheer top that flaunted her bra as she talked about love and the world of dating apps. Brad’s alleged gal pal also posted a photo of herself walking out on the stage on Instagram.

Always a pleasure chatting with @theellenshow ????????✌️. @Fabletics #Repost @theellenshow ・・・ @KateHudson is here tomorrow. Peace out. A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

While Hudson didn’t mention Brad Pitt, she did talk about the “celebrity types” that are on the dating apps.

“What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe…”

But as for using those dating apps as the way to find love, Kate rejected the concept, saying that she couldn’t “imagine” going that route. The mom of two sons also described a possible scenario.

“So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away,” summed up Hudson.

So where should guys go who want to try competing with Brad Pitt for Hudson’s attention? Instead of going online, try Starbucks, hinted Hudson.

“I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks?” questioned Kate. “Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?'”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]