Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Her Body Broke Down Due To Stress On ‘The Bachelorette’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is issuing a warning to The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay. Actually, she’s issuing a couple of them, should the newly crowned Bachelorette star care to listen. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bristowe, who headlined the seventh season of the female-fronted version of the ABC reality franchise, said stress from being the star of The Bachelorette was so intense that she actually lost her hair during shooting.

“I lost hair [throughout the season], like chunks!” Kaitlyn told ET. “I had a bald spot at the back of my head from stress.”

Bristowe also revealed that the producers of the show can’t be trusted.

“You almost confide in them, and you’re a little naïve because you don’t have anyone else,” Kaitlyn revealed. “You trust them, and then once you watch the show back, you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t trust you.'”

While Bristowe also shared that there is an on-set therapist throughout the filming of The Bachelorette, she says the food on the show is just for show.

“They feed you before you go on a date, so you’re not hungry when you sit down,” Bristowe revealed. “Nobody wants to watch someone talking with their mouth full.”

In addition, Bristowe said the Bachelorette stars are not allowed to have their cell phones at all during shooting, and stage lights in the bedrooms make for a rude wake-up call each day.

This is not the first time Kaitlyn Bristowe has talked about how stressful headlining the hit ABC reality show can be. After her season of The Bachelorette ended, Bristowe wrote about the emotionally taxing process in a post on her website, KaitlynBristowe.com. At the time, Kaitlyn described the experience as an “emotional rollercoaster,” saying it was “crazier, more stressful and more exciting” than she ever could have imagined. But Bristowe added she “soon realized the power of editing and the harsh realities of what I had signed up for by agreeing to be on a reality TV show.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared that the stress was real and that her body actually began to break down during filming.

“I lost hair,” she wrote.

“I woke up with 2 bald spots due to stress. I would watch wrinkles form on my face, and I could just feel my body and mind breaking down…Some days I was running on 1-hour sleep, a body full of booze, cramps, and zits. Definitely not the ideal combo to feeling my best– and on national TV at that!”

Still, Kaitlyn Bristowe says he has no regrets about appearing on The Bachelorette. Kaitlyn is still happily engaged to her final pick, Shawn Booth, and she recently told Us Weekly she has no hard feelings toward current series star Nick Viall, who recently said he was “thankful” Bristowe didn’t pick him to be her fiancé on The Bachelorette.

“Of course I’m not hurt by that!” Kaitlyn told Us. “I mean, I’m happily engaged to Shawn, and that’s who I’m supposed to be with. So no, I agree with him. It worked out for him. He gets to be the Bachelor, and it worked out for me — I’m happy with Shawn.”

While she has no regrets, Bristowe has also made it clear that The Bachelorette was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a couple of reasons.

“I don’t use the term ONCE loosely,” Kaitlyn wrote on her blog. “I couldn’t do it again. One, because I found the love of my life, but secondly, I don’t think I could physically and emotionally do it again.”

